Lululemon forecasts strong 2022 earnings on demand for athletic wear

March 29 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica on Tuesday
forecast full-year revenue and profit above analysts' estimates,
signaling demand for athletic wear would remain consistent even
as people return to offices and resume travel.
Shares of the company rose about 5% in extended trading.
Many consumers have shifted their preference to comfortable
and casual clothing since the pandemic started, helping brands
such as Lululemon whose athleisure and sportswear have now
become a major part of everyday fashion.
Last week, rival Nike Inc reported
better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and added that
manufacturing issues were now behind it, positioning the company
for rising demand for sports shoes and apparel.
Lululemon forecast full-year 2022 revenue between $7.49
billion and $7.62 billion, while analysts are expecting $7.30
billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
It also forecast full-year profit between $9.15 and $9.35
per share, compared to estimates of $9.06 per share.
