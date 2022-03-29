Lululemon forecasts strong 2022 earnings on demand for athletic wear

March 29 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica on Tuesday forecast full-year revenue and profit above analysts' estimates, signaling demand for athletic wear would remain consistent even as people return to offices and resume travel.

Shares of the company rose about 5% in extended trading.

Many consumers have shifted their preference to comfortable and casual clothing since the pandemic started, helping brands such as Lululemon whose athleisure and sportswear have now become a major part of everyday fashion.

Last week, rival Nike Inc reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and added that manufacturing issues were now behind it, positioning the company for rising demand for sports shoes and apparel.

Lululemon forecast full-year 2022 revenue between $7.49 billion and $7.62 billion, while analysts are expecting $7.30 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It also forecast full-year profit between $9.15 and $9.35 per share, compared to estimates of $9.06 per share. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)