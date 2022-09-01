Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lululemon athletica Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LULU   US5500211090

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.

(LULU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-01 pm EDT
294.45 USD   -1.84%
04:21pLululemon raises annual earnings forecast on steady athletic wear demand
RE
04:18pLULULEMON : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:14pLULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Lululemon raises annual earnings forecast on steady athletic wear demand

09/01/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
The logo for Lululemon Athletica is seen at a store in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc on Thursday raised its annual earnings forecast as demand from affluent customers for its belt bags, golf and tennis clothing cushions the blow from a cut in spending by lower-income households.

Shares in Lululemon, which also owns at-home fitness company Mirror, rose 6% in extended trading.

Higher-income households have largely shrugged off the impact of steeper prices of everyday essentials to splurge on apparel and bags, buoyed by their savings during the lockdowns.

The company's revenue rose to $1.87 billion in the second quarter from $1.45 billion a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $1.77 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Lululemon now expects 2022 net revenue between $7.87 billion and $7.94 billion, compared with a prior range of $7.61 billion to $7.71 billion.

The company forecast 2022 adjusted earnings between $9.75 and $9.90 per share, compared with its previous outlook of $9.35 to $9.50.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 687 M - -
Net income 2023 1 208 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 052 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 38 288 M 38 288 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,84x
EV / Sales 2024 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 29 000
Free-Float 88,1%
Technical analysis trends LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 299,96 $
Average target price 369,39 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Calvin R. McDonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meghan Frank Chief Financial Officer
Martha A. M. Morfitt Chairman
Julie Averill Chief Technology Officer
Shannon Higginson Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-23.37%38 288
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-10.94%327 418
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-15.64%23 980
VF CORPORATION-43.39%16 103
MONCLER S.P.A.-30.27%12 086
PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED26.28%7 165