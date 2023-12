Dec 7 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica raised its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, signaling resilient demand for its higher-end yoga pants and popular belt bags.

The company now expects full-year 2023 net revenue between $9.55 billion and $9.59 billion, compared with the previous forecast of $9.51 billion to $9.57 billion.

