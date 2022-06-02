Log in
    LULU   US5500211090

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.

(LULU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/02 04:00:00 pm EDT
302.58 USD   +4.35%
05:43pLululemon stitches strong start to year with Q1 profit surging 31 per cent to US$185M
AQ
04:50pLululemon Athletica's Fiscal Q1 Results Rise; Issues Q2 Outlook
MT
04:24pLULULEMON : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Lululemon raises full-year forecasts, unaffected by inflation, China curbs

06/02/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Lululemon Athletica is seen at a store in Manhattan, New York

June 2 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica on Thursday raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts on strong demand for athleisure, and said the impact from COVID-19-related lockdowns in China was modest and more than offset by strength in other regions.

Affluent U.S. customers have been helping the premium sportswear maker sustain the sales momentum it attained during the peak of the pandemic despite recent price hikes as they remain unaffected by decades-high inflation in the country.

Lululemon, like many other U.S. companies, has been raising prices on selective products to offset higher costs arising from global supply chain disruptions.

Chief Executive Officer Calvin McDonald said the company has not seen any negative impact on its sales volume as a result of price increases, but added it will "remain cautious around increasing prices in this period of uncertainty."

"We believe that they are a luxury product that is more insulated from the effects of inflation," M Science senior analyst Matthew Jacob said.

The yogawear maker said it was seeing a modest impact from lockdowns in China on its stores and some vendors, but the overall impact on first-quarter revenue was more than offset by strength in other regions.

Rival companies Under Armour and Adidas have, however, flagged a hit to business from renewed COVID curbs in China.

Shares of Lululemon rose about 2% in extended trading after the company also forecast current-quarter revenue and profit above estimates and posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings results.

The company expects full-year 2022 revenue between $7.61 billion and $7.71 billion, up from its prior forecast of $7.49 billion to $7.62 billion.

It also sees 2022 profit between $9.42 and $9.57 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $9.15 to $9.35.

Lululemon, meanwhile, also forecast 2022 adjusted profit between $9.35 and $9.50 per share, above analysts' average estimate of $9.28, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG 2.28% 186.6 Delayed Quote.-27.95%
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. 4.35% 302.58 Delayed Quote.-25.93%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.44% 250.38 Delayed Quote.-7.01%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 6.78% 11.03 Delayed Quote.-50.07%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 584 M - -
Net income 2023 1 178 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 281 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 38 736 M 38 736 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,94x
EV / Sales 2024 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 29 000
Free-Float 88,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 302,58 $
Average target price 417,39 $
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Calvin R. McDonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meghan Frank Chief Financial Officer
Glenn K. Murphy Non-Executive Chairman
Julie Averill Chief Technology Officer
Shannon Higginson Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-25.93%37 120
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-17.77%320 651
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-28.24%20 396
VF CORPORATION-31.08%19 350
MONCLER S.P.A.-29.88%12 844
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-26.61%7 284