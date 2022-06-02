Lululemon raises full-year forecasts, unaffected by inflation, China curbs

June 2 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica on Thursday
raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts on strong
demand for athleisure, and said the impact from COVID-19-related
lockdowns in China was modest and more than offset by strength
in other regions.
Affluent U.S. customers have been helping the premium
sportswear maker sustain the sales momentum it attained during
the peak of the pandemic despite recent price hikes as they
remain unaffected by decades-high inflation in the country.
Lululemon, like many other U.S. companies, has been raising
prices on selective products to offset higher costs arising from
global supply chain disruptions.
Chief Executive Officer Calvin McDonald said the company has
not seen any negative impact on its sales volume as a result of
price increases, but added it will "remain cautious around
increasing prices in this period of uncertainty."
"We believe that they are a luxury product that is more
insulated from the effects of inflation," M Science senior
analyst Matthew Jacob said.
The yogawear maker said it was seeing a modest impact from
lockdowns in China on its stores and some vendors, but the
overall impact on first-quarter revenue was more than offset by
strength in other regions.
Rival companies Under Armour and Adidas
have, however, flagged a hit to business from renewed COVID
curbs in China.
Shares of Lululemon rose about 2% in extended trading after
the company also forecast current-quarter revenue and profit
above estimates and posted better-than-expected first-quarter
earnings results.
The company expects full-year 2022 revenue between $7.61
billion and $7.71 billion, up from its prior forecast of $7.49
billion to $7.62 billion.
It also sees 2022 profit between $9.42 and $9.57 per share,
compared with its previous forecast of $9.15 to $9.35.
Lululemon, meanwhile, also forecast 2022 adjusted profit
between $9.35 and $9.50 per share, above analysts' average
estimate of $9.28, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
