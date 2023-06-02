Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lululemon athletica Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LULU   US5500211090

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.

(LULU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:45 2023-06-02 am EDT
376.21 USD   +14.57%
07:50aMorgan Stanley Boosts Price Target on lululemon athletica to $424 From $405, Cites Fiscal Q1 'Beat & Raise,' Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
07:43aFutures rise ahead of May jobs data; debt default averted
RE
07:35aLululemon shares surge as consumers snap up pricier athletic wear
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lululemon shares surge as consumers snap up pricier athletic wear

06/02/2023 | 07:35am EDT
People walk past a store by yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica in New York

(Reuters) - Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc soared 15% in premarket trading on Friday, after the premium apparel retailer defied investor worries with a full-year outlook lift amid little pullback from consumers and a sharp rebound in China sales.

The rosy outlook comes at a time when U.S. retailers ranging from Macy's to Dollar General have warned of weakening consumer demand as persistently high inflation squeezes spending.

At least 10 brokerages raised price targets on the with Piper Sandler increasing by the highest margin to $445, above the median of $424.

"We think (Lululemon) is one of the select brands continuing to drive outsized demand in this more challenging macro environment with innovation and newness," said Abbie Zvejnieks, analyst at Piper Sandler.

Lululemon's first-quarter results also moved past estimates as the company saw traffic across both its stores and online up about 30%. The company also reported a 79% rise in sales in China, bolstered by the rollback of COVID restrictions.

"LULU defied investor worries in Q1 as strong guest (store traffic) metrics continued into Q2," Zvejnieks added.

The company's strong results also lifted shares of other athletic wear makers including Nike Inc and Under Armour, which were up 3% and 1.3%, respectively, in premarket trading. Shares of European sportswear companies Adidas and Puma were also up.

Lululemon's forward price-to-earnings multiple (P/E), a common benchmark for valuing stocks, is 26.35, higher than industry peers including Nike and Under Armour that have a P/E ratio of 25.40 and 13.79, respectively.

"Lululemon's fundamentals are impressive on a standalone basis and especially relative to peers ...(the)results further embolden our view that LULU can likely weather the macro headwinds more effectively than peers," said Alex Straton, analyst at Morgan Stanley.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG 4.80% 157.96 Delayed Quote.18.26%
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION -19.51% 161.86 Delayed Quote.-34.27%
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. -1.08% 328.35 Delayed Quote.2.49%
MACY'S, INC. 1.18% 13.75 Delayed Quote.-33.41%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.38% 82.07 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
NIKE, INC. -1.55% 103.63 Delayed Quote.-10.04%
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES 0.02% 127.39 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
PUMA SE 4.64% 46.45 Delayed Quote.-21.71%
TARGET CORPORATION 0.18% 131.16 Delayed Quote.-12.15%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 1.74% 288.39 Delayed Quote.-8.70%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 1.80% 7.34 Delayed Quote.-29.04%
Analyst Recommendations on LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 9 446 M - -
Net income 2024 1 510 M - -
Net cash 2024 1 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 27,8x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 41 806 M 41 806 M -
EV / Sales 2024 4,27x
EV / Sales 2025 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Duration : Period :
lululemon athletica Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 328,35 $
Average target price 399,65 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Calvin R. McDonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meghan Frank Chief Financial Officer
Martha A. M. Morfitt Chairman
Julie Averill Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Shannon Higginson Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.2.49%41 806
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE18.52%433 506
MONCLER S.P.A.25.01%17 944
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-38.52%13 997
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION0.40%6 939
VF CORPORATION-37.63%6 615
