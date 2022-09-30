Advanced search
Peloton, Lululemon settle lawsuit over apparel line

09/30/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Lululemon Athletica is seen at a store in Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc has reached a settlement of a lawsuit in which Lululemon Athletica Inc accused the exercise bike maker of infringing its patents by developing a line of apparel.

Without admitting wrongdoing, Peloton has agreed to phase out "certain designs" that Lululemon had objected to in a lawsuit filed in November, Peloton said on Friday.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. -5.57% 283.265 Delayed Quote.-23.31%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. -0.35% 7.02 Delayed Quote.-80.29%
