Peloton, Lululemon settle lawsuit over apparel line
09/30/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc has reached a settlement of a lawsuit in which Lululemon Athletica Inc accused the exercise bike maker of infringing its patents by developing a line of apparel.
Without admitting wrongdoing, Peloton has agreed to phase out "certain designs" that Lululemon had objected to in a lawsuit filed in November, Peloton said on Friday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)