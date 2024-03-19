lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) today announced the appointment of Teri List to serve on its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“Teri’s impressive experience as a business leader and board member for large, global companies will add great value as we continue to grow lululemon around the world,” said Martha Morfitt, Chair of the Board. “We’re pleased to welcome Teri to the lululemon Board of Directors and grateful to benefit from her extensive knowledge and insights.”

Ms. List has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Gap Inc., DICK’S Sporting Goods, and Kraft Food Group, overseeing organizations across finance, accounting, legal, real estate, and information technology. Prior to those roles, Ms. List spent nearly 20 years with Procter & Gamble culminating in the role of SVP and Treasurer, and began her career in public accounting at Deloitte.

“I’m proud to join the Board of Directors as lululemon continues to expand its global presence and advance its guest experience,” said Ms. List. “I look forward to supporting lululemon’s ongoing growth around the world and helping the Company continue to live into its vision.”

Ms. List currently serves on the Boards of Microsoft, Visa, and Danaher Corporation. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and an honorary doctorate from Northern Michigan University.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company for yoga, running, training, and most other activities, creating transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, unlocking greater possibility and wellbeing for all. Setting the bar in innovation of fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities around the world for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit lululemon.com.

