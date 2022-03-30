Wall St slips as optimism over Russia-Ukraine peace talks ebbs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* U.S. bond market signals economic pain ahead
* Private payrolls increased by 455,000 jobs in March
* Indexes down: Dow 0.19%, S&P 0.47%, Nasdaq 0.64%
March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, as
optimism around Ukraine-Russia peace talks waned and concerns
grew over the prospect of a rapid rise in interest rates hurting
economic growth.
The Kremlin said there was no sign of a breakthrough yet
even though it welcomed Kyiv's move to set out its demands in
written form.
Markets had rallied in the previous session after Russia
pledged to scale down military operations around Kyiv and in
northern Ukraine, while on Wednesday, Russian forces bombarded
the outskirts of Kyiv.
Worries about the fallout of the nearly five-week long
invasion and rising rates have put Wall Street indexes on course
for their worst quarter since the sell-off during the peak of
the pandemic in 2020.
Still, the indexes are set to end March higher, with the S&P
500 erasing more than half of its quarterly losses in the last
few days, powered by upbeat economic data and gains in megacap
stocks.
"It's more just a pause in a rally than a bearish shift ...
a little bit of sentiment headwind from the Russia-Ukraine
situation, from the yield curve briefly inverting yesterday,"
said Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird in
Louisville, Kentucky.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors declined. The S&P 500
energy sector rose 1.1%, set to post its best quarter
ever, according to Refinitiv data, as crude prices cut back some
of this week's heavy losses.
The utilities sector rose 0.3%, hitting a record
high as investors favored defensive stocks.
Investors have raised doubts about the strength of a recent
market rebound against the backdrop of a hawkish Federal
Reserve, warnings of recession from the bond market and
geopolitical uncertainty.
The widely tracked U.S. 2-year/10-year Treasury yield curve
briefly inverted on Tuesday for the first time since September
2019, as bond investors bet aggressive tightening by the Fed
could hurt the U.S. economy over the longer term.
"The Fed had laid out its plan before the war in Ukraine
unfolded, but obviously the spike in commodity prices, the
additional pressures on global supply chains, all of that is
contributing to inflationary pressures at a time when we really
didn't need that," Mayfield said.
At 12:14 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 66.26 points, or 0.19%, at 35,227.93, the S&P 500
was down 21.55 points, or 0.47%, at 4,610.05, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 93.37 points, or 0.64%, at
14,526.26.
Lululemon Athletica Inc jumped 10.8% after
forecasting full-year profit and revenue above estimates, as
demand for athletic wear remains strong.
Meanwhile, U.S. private employers maintained a strong pace
of hiring in March, data showed, in a boost to the labor market.
The numbers come ahead of the more comprehensive nonfarm
payrolls report on Friday.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.01-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a
1.15-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 43 new 52-week highs and no new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 24 new lows.
