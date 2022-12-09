Wall Street ends lower as investors digest economic data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
*
U.S. producer prices increase in November
*
Consumer sentiment improves in December
*
Lululemon tumbles after downbeat forecast
*
Indexes close: S&P 500 -0.73%, Nasdaq -0.70%, Dow -0.90%
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on Friday as
investors assessed economic data and awaited a potential
50-basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at
its policy meeting next week, while apparel company Lululemon
slumped following a disappointing profit forecast.
U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in
November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is
moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting
its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years, data showed.
"Today's data shows that inflation is coming down, but it's
lingering and is stickier than most assume," said Anthony
Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in
Troy, Michigan.
However, in December, consumer sentiment improved, while
inflation expectations eased to a 15-month low, a University of
Michigan survey showed.
Futures trades suggest a 77% chance the Fed will raise
interest rates by 50 basis points next week, with a 23% chance
of a 75-basis point hike, with those odds little changed after
Friday's economic data.
Consumer prices data for November, due Tuesday, will provide
fresh clues on the central bank's monetary tightening plans.
Lululemon Athletica Inc tumbled almost 13% after
the Canadian athletic apparel maker forecast lower-than-expected
holiday-quarter revenue and profit.
Netflix Inc gained 3.1% after Wells Fargo upgraded
the video streaming giant to "overweight" from "equal weight".
The S&P 500 declined 0.73% to end the session at 3,934.38
points.
The Nasdaq declined 0.70% to 11,004.62 points, while Dow
Jones Industrial Average declined 0.90% to 33,476.46 points.
Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, 10 declined, led lower by
energy, down 2.33%, followed by a 1.28% loss in health
care.
The energy index recorded a seventh straight session of
losses, its longest losing streak since December 2018, as oil
prices looked set for weekly losses on recession concerns.
Wall Street's main indexes have fallen this week after
logging two straight weekly gains. Weighing heavily on investors
are fears of a potential recession next year due to extended the
central bank's rate hikes.
For the week, the S&P 500 dropped 3.4%, the Dow lost 2.8%
and the Nasdaq shed 4%.
U.S. stocks ended a recent run of losses on Thursday after
data showed initial jobless claims rose modestly last week.
Broadcom Inc jumped 2.6% after the chipmaker
forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates.
Boeing Co climbed 0.3% after Reuters report the plane
maker plans to announce a deal with United Airlines for
orders of 787 Dreamliner next week.
Declining stocks outnumbered rising ones within the S&P 500
by a 3.3-to-one ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 5 new highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq
recorded 54 new highs and 213 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was relatively light, with 9.9
billion shares traded, compared to an average of 10.9 billion
shares over the previous 20 sessions.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, Ankika Biswas and Johann M
Cherian in Bengaluru, and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Sriraj Kalluvila, Shounak Dasgupta and
Aurora Ellis)