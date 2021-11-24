Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lululemon athletica Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LULU   US5500211090

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.

(LULU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

lululemon athletica inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

11/24/2021 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2021 will be released Thursday, December 9, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results.

If you would like to participate in the call, please dial (800) 319-4610 or (604) 638-5340, if calling internationally, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at: http://investor.lululemon.com/events.cfm. A replay will be made available online approximately 2 hours following the live call for a period of 30 days.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit www.lululemon.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
06:31alululemon athletica inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
11/17B. Riley Lifts lululemon athletica's PT to $548 from $466, Notes No Demand Slowdown, An..
MT
11/10Deutsche Bank Adjusts Lululemon Athletica Price Target to $486 From $474, Maintains Buy..
MT
10/29JPMorgan Adjusts Lululemon Athletica's Price Target to $570 From $500, Reiterates Overw..
MT
10/15LULULEMON ATHLETICA : Goldman Sachs Adjusts lululemon athletica PT to $472 From $480, Main..
MT
10/08LULULEMON ATHLETICA : Launches Centre for Social Impact to Further Advance Equity in Wellb..
BU
10/07LULULEMON ATHLETICA : joins new generation of home gym equipment retailers with launch of ..
AQ
10/07Consumer Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
10/07LULULEMON ATHLETICA : to Sell Interactive Home Gym in Canada in November
MT
10/07LULULEMON ATHLETICA : Brings MIRROR to Canada
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 277 M - -
Net income 2022 954 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 62,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 59 553 M 59 553 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,28x
EV / Sales 2023 7,93x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Duration : Period :
lululemon athletica Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 458,76 $
Average target price 452,70 $
Spread / Average Target -1,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Calvin R. McDonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meghan Frank Chief Financial Officer
Glenn K. Murphy Non-Executive Chairman
Tom Waller Chief Science Officer & SVP-Advanced Innovation
Julie Averill Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.31.82%59 553
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE40.56%407 534
V.F. CORPORATION-10.71%29 954
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED65.48%29 556
MONCLER S.P.A.31.95%20 091
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.39.09%11 229