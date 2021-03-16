lululemon athletica inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 will be released Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results.

If you would like to participate in the call, please dial (800) 319-4610 or (604) 638-5340, if calling internationally, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at: http://investor.lululemon.com/events.cfm. A replay will be made available online approximately 2 hours following the live call for a period of 30 days.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love.

