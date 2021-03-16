Log in
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.

(LULU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

lululemon athletica inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

03/16/2021 | 06:31am EDT
lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 will be released Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results.

If you would like to participate in the call, please dial (800) 319-4610 or (604) 638-5340, if calling internationally, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at: http://investor.lululemon.com/events.cfm. A replay will be made available online approximately 2 hours following the live call for a period of 30 days.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit www.lululemon.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 333 M - -
Net income 2021 591 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 022 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 69,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40 968 M 40 968 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,22x
EV / Sales 2022 7,34x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Duration : Period :
lululemon athletica Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 395,59 $
Last Close Price 314,32 $
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Calvin McDonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Meghan Frank Chief Financial Officer
Glenn K. Murphy Non-Executive Chairman
Tom Waller Chief Science Officer & SVP-Advanced Innovation
Julie Averill Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-9.69%40 968
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE9.26%335 650
V.F. CORPORATION-6.60%31 253
MONCLER S.P.A.2.35%15 480
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-18.20%13 885
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.28.04%10 279
