Lumax Industries Limited at its Board of Directors meeting held June 08, 2024, considered and accepted the resignation letter dated June 08, 2024 received from Mr. Vishnu Johri from the position of Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company owing to his personal reasons with effect from close of business hours of June 30, 2024. The company also considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Raju Bhauso Ketkale as a Chief Executive Officer designated as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from July 01, 2024. Mr. Raju Bhauso Ketkale, a BE Mechanical and Masters in Machine Design from Bangalore University, is a senior industry veteran and has over 3 decades of experience in the manufacturing sector.

He has been associated with Lumax D.K. Jain Group since October 2023. Before joining Lumax he was associated with Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKML) as Executive Vice President- Manufacturing. He was also on the Board of TKML.

He has successfully led massive structural reforms in manufacturing, technical function and Human Resource Development HRD) & Sustainability to achieve cost competitiveness & manufacturing excellence, establishing a future ready organization & leadership pipeline ready to face challenges of new technology, electrification, carbon neutrality and digitalization.