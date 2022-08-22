Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Lumber Depot Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUMBER   JME201900243

LUMBER DEPOT LIMITED

(LUMBER)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-18
3.110 JMD   -1.27%
3.110 JMD   -1.27%
07/27LUMBER DEPOT : LUMBER) Revised Corporate Governance Policy
PU
07/21LUMBER DEPOT : LUMBER) Audited Financial Statements for Year Ended April 30, 2022
PU
07/21Lumber Depot Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended April 30, 2022
CI
Lumber Depot : LUMBER)- Meeting to consider Dividend Payment

08/22/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Lumber Depot Limited (LUMBER) will be meeting on September 9, 2022, to consider a dividend payment.

Lumber Depot Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 21:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
