Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Lumber Depot Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUMBER   JME201900243

LUMBER DEPOT LIMITED

(LUMBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-11
2.900 JMD   -3.33%
05:40pLUMBER DEPOT : LUMBER) Unaudited Financial Statements For The First Quarter Ended July 31, 2022
PU
08/22LUMBER DEPOT : LUMBER)- Meeting to consider Dividend Payment
PU
07/27LUMBER DEPOT : LUMBER) Revised Corporate Governance Policy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lumber Depot : LUMBER) Unaudited Financial Statements For The First Quarter Ended July 31, 2022

09/13/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

Lumber Depot Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 21:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LUMBER DEPOT LIMITED
05:40pLUMBER DEPOT : LUMBER) Unaudited Financial Statements For The First Quarter Ended July 31,..
PU
08/22LUMBER DEPOT : LUMBER)- Meeting to consider Dividend Payment
PU
07/27LUMBER DEPOT : LUMBER) Revised Corporate Governance Policy
PU
07/21LUMBER DEPOT : LUMBER) Audited Financial Statements for Year Ended April 30, 2022
PU
07/21Lumber Depot Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended April 30, 2022
CI
06/30LUMBER DEPOT : LUMBER) – Resignation of a Director
PU
06/22LUMBER DEPOT : LUMBER) – Delay in Publishing Annual Audited Financial Statements
PU
03/14Lumber Depot Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 574 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net income 2022 184 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
Net cash 2022 88,3 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 2 048 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart LUMBER DEPOT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lumber Depot Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Noel Dawes Managing Director & Director
Jeffrey McGowan Hall Chairman
Lisa Kong Secretary, Non-Executive Director
Melanie M. Subratie Director
Paul B. Scott Director