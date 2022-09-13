Lumber Depot : LUMBER) Unaudited Financial Statements For The First Quarter Ended July 31, 2022
Sales 2022
1 574 M
10,4 M
10,4 M
Net income 2022
184 M
1,22 M
1,22 M
Net cash 2022
88,3 M
0,58 M
0,58 M
P/E ratio 2022
13,7x
Yield 2022
1,12%
Capitalization
2 048 M
13,5 M
13,5 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,40x
EV / Sales 2022
1,55x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
