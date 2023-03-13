Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Lumber Depot Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUMBER   JME201900243

LUMBER DEPOT LIMITED

(LUMBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-09
2.060 JMD   -6.36%
03:29pLumber Depot : LUMBER) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter Ended January 31, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lumber Depot : LUMBER) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter Ended January 31, 2023

03/13/2023 | 03:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lumber Depot Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 19:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LUMBER DEPOT LIMITED
03:29pLumber Depot : LUMBER) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter Ended January ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 574 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net income 2022 184 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
Net cash 2022 88,3 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 1 455 M 9,37 M 9,37 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart LUMBER DEPOT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lumber Depot Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Noel Dawes Managing Director & Director
Jeffrey McGowan Hall Chairman
Vikram Dhiman Independent Non-Executive Director
Lisa Kong Secretary, Non-Executive Director
Melanie M. Subratie Director