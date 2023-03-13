|
Lumber Depot : LUMBER) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter Ended January 31, 2023
Disclaimer
Lumber Depot Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
All news about LUMBER DEPOT LIMITED
|Sales 2022
1 574 M
10,1 M
10,1 M
|Net income 2022
184 M
1,18 M
1,18 M
|Net cash 2022
88,3 M
0,57 M
0,57 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|13,7x
|Yield 2022
|1,12%
|Capitalization
1 455 M
9,37 M
9,37 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,40x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,55x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|-
