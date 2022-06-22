|
Lumber Depot : LUMBER) – Delay in Publishing Annual Audited Financial Statements
Disclaimer
Lumber Depot Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 20:14:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about LUMBER DEPOT LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
1 429 M
9,45 M
9,45 M
|Net income 2021
|
145 M
0,96 M
0,96 M
|Net cash 2021
|
75,4 M
0,50 M
0,50 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|14,3x
|Yield 2021
|0,68%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 331 M
15,4 M
15,4 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,70x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,40x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|-
|
|Chart LUMBER DEPOT LIMITED
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution