    LUMBER   JME201900243

LUMBER DEPOT LIMITED

(LUMBER)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-28
3.130 JMD   -1.26%
LUMBER DEPOT : LUMBER) – Resignation of a Director
PU
06/22LUMBER DEPOT : LUMBER) – Delay in Publishing Annual Audited Financial Statements
PU
03/14Lumber Depot Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lumber Depot : LUMBER) – Resignation of a Director

06/30/2022 | 10:03am EDT
Lumber Depot Limited (LUMBER) has advised that Mrs. Symone Mayhew QC has resigned as a member of the Board and the Audit Committee of the company with effect from June 30, 2022. Mrs. Mayhew has indicated that her resignation is entirely due to other work commitments and is not related to the governance or performance of the company.

"The Chairman on behalf of the Board of Lumber Depot Limited wishes to thank Mrs. Mayhew for her advice and counsel throughout her tenure and in particular for her detailed work as a director during the process of establishing and listing the company on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. We wish her every success for the future"

Disclaimer

Lumber Depot Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 14:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 429 M 9,54 M 9,54 M
Net income 2021 145 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
Net cash 2021 75,4 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 2 211 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
