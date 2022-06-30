Lumber Depot : LUMBER) – Resignation of a Director

Lumber Depot Limited (LUMBER) has advised that Mrs. Symone Mayhew QC has resigned as a member of the Board and the Audit Committee of the company with effect from June 30, 2022. Mrs. Mayhew has indicated that her resignation is entirely due to other work commitments and is not related to the governance or performance of the company.

"The Chairman on behalf of the Board of Lumber Depot Limited wishes to thank Mrs. Mayhew for her advice and counsel throughout her tenure and in particular for her detailed work as a director during the process of establishing and listing the company on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. We wish her every success for the future"