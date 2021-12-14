Log in
LL Flooring Opens New Stores in Visalia, California, and Yakima, Washington, Offering Design Expertise and a Wide Assortment of Beautiful Flooring Styles

12/14/2021 | 06:29am EST
The Company’s two newest stores feature Design Centers to guide customers and Pros on their flooring journey

LL Flooring, formerly Lumber Liquidators, (NYSE:LL), one of the nation’s largest specialty retailers of high-quality, hard-surface flooring that is dedicated to providing the best customer experience from inspiration to installation, announced the opening of new stores in Visalia, California and Yakima, Washington. With the addition of these two new stores, LL Flooring has opened a total of 15 stores in 2021.

LL Flooring offers more than 500 varieties of floors in the latest styles, including waterproof vinyl plank and new hybrid resilient flooring, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, all available to view in-store and online at LLFlooring.com.

“We’re excited to join each of these great cities and become a style resource for our customers as they choose from our broad selection of quality trend-right floors,” said Charles Tyson, President and CEO of LL Flooring. “The new stores will stay true to our commitment of providing an excellent shopping experience led by knowledgeable, design-focused flooring professionals who can help homeowners and Pros alike find the perfect floor for their space.”

Each of these new LL Flooring stores feature Design Centers, which provide video capability where store associates can collaborate with customers and Pros to find the best floor for any vision or project and visualize how it will look using the Picture It floor visualizer. This online tool allows customers to upload a photo of any room and select from hundreds of LL floors to preview how floors will look in their space.

In addition to supporting the Pro and the DIYer, LL Flooring’s team of experts are ready to take care of customers who want a full-service solution by arranging for professional installation by independent contractors. Installation services include a comprehensive assessment and measurement for customers and full installation with LL’s molding and matching stair treads.

The new stores are located at 3725 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia, and 2319 South 1st Street, #101, in Yakima.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring is one of the country’s leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with more than 420 stores nationwide. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 500 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL Flooring's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned. LL Flooring's extensive selection includes waterproof vinyl plank, hybrid resilient flooring, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. LL Flooring stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

Learn More about LL Flooring


© Business Wire 2021
