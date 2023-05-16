Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lumen Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUMN   US5502411037

LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LUMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:49:25 2023-05-16 am EDT
2.525 USD   +1.41%
11:14aBusinesses achieving double-digit improvements with edge solutions
PR
05/11Lumen Strengthens Leadership Team, adds Kye Prigg as Executive Vice President - Enterprise Operations
PR
05/11Lumen Technologies Appoints Kye Prigg as Executive Vice President - Enterprise Operations, Effective June 1, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Businesses achieving double-digit improvements with edge solutions

05/16/2023 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New research reveals edge computing is driving meaningful business and technical benefits across industries

DENVER, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better customer experiences, improved quality of products and services, and increased productivity are the top business outcomes companies reported experiencing after investing in edge solutions. In fact, in a new survey commissioned by Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) and Intel and conducted by IDC, respondents noted they experienced double-digit improvements in these areas after moving applications and workloads closer to the edge of their network.

It is clear the next wave of business innovation is happening at the edge.

To view the IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by Lumen and Intel, "A Strategic Look at Edge Computing – Improving business outcomes with connected data," Doc. #US50419323, March 2023, visit: https://assets.lumen.com/is/content/Lumen/idc-edge-computing-research-strategic-view-ib-us-50419323

"With IDC predicting edge spending to reach more than $300B by 2026, it is clear the next wave of business innovation is happening at the edge," said Steve Grabow, senior vice president, edge computing solutions, Lumen Technologies. "Momentum is building across industries because businesses are achieving compelling, quantifiable benefits from edge computing. Lumen can help businesses unleash their potential at the edge."

More than half the survey respondents (54%) are using edge solutions in production today, and 64% plan on new edge investments within a year. The service provider/telco edge remains the primary deployment location for edge solutions. Respondents also noted experiencing 26% improvement in customer experience, 23% increase in productivity, and a 22% improvement in quality of products and services.

"We were ecstatic when we saw these survey results," Grabow continued. "Lumen is obsessed with helping our customers grow. We knew we were bringing customers the right technology with edge solutions and these results prove it."

In addition to significant business benefits, respondents also reported double-digit improvements in technical outcomes when they deployed edge solutions. This included enhanced security and data protection, increased productivity through automation, and better application performance.

"Leaders across industries are embracing edge computing as they look to improve operations, drive better customer experiences, and create differentiation in their market," said Dave McCarthy, research vice president, cloud and edge infrastructure services at IDC. "A critical component to their success at the edge is partnering with a provider that understands their business needs and can help them eliminate some risk during the deployment journey."

Survey Details:

  • 735 U.S. enterprise decision-makers were interviewed at companies with 500 or more employees.
  • Respondents were director-level or above in an information technology or operational technology role. All were familiar with their organization's edge strategy.
  • 100 surveys were conducted in each of the following industries: financial services, manufacturing, tech/software development, media/entertainment/gaming, healthcare, retail, and public sector.

Additional Resources:

About Lumen Technologies:
Lumen connects the world. We are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. 

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/businesses-achieving-double-digit-improvements-with-edge-solutions-301825266.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
11:14aBusinesses achieving double-digit improvements with edge solutions
PR
05/11Lumen Strengthens Leadership Team, adds Kye Prigg as Executive Vice President - Enterpr..
PR
05/11Lumen Technologies Appoints Kye Prigg as Executive Vice President - Enterprise Operatio..
CI
05/09RBC Adds Speculative Risk Qualifier to Lumen Technologies Amid 'Limited Visibility,' Cu..
MT
05/08Lumen Technologies to host Investor Day on Monday, June 5
PR
05/05Lumen Technologies : Investor Day
PU
05/03Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Lumen Technologies to $3.50 From $4, Maintains Ne..
MT
05/03Wells Fargo Cuts Price Target on Lumen Technologies to $3 From $5, Maintains Equalweigh..
MT
05/03Lumen Technologies Posts Lower Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
05/02LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer