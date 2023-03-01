Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lumen Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUMN   US5502411037

LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LUMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-01 pm EST
3.230 USD   -5.00%
05:02pLUMN Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Current and Former Officers of Lumen Technologies, Inc.
PR
02/27Lumen Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences
PR
02/23LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LUMN Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Current and Former Officers of Lumen Technologies, Inc.

03/01/2023 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Lumen Technologies, Inc. ("Lumen Technologies" or the "Company") (NYSE: LUMN) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

After the market closed on February 7, 2023, Lumen Technologies announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, including that free cash flow was $126 million in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $776 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Lumen Technologies also announced the Company expected to generate between $0 million and $200 million in free cash flow for the full year 2023. Additionally, the Company disclosed that in the fourth quarter of 2022 the company recorded an aggregate $3.271 billion non-cash goodwill impairment, primarily in its North America business reporting unit.

Following this news, Lumen Technologies' stock price fell more than 20% to close at $3.95 per share on February 8, 2023. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lumen-technologies-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumn-investor-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-reminds-investors-of-an-investigation-involving-possible-securities-fraud-violations-by-certain-current-and-former-officers-of-lumen-technologies-inc-301759908.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05:02pLUMN Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Sec..
PR
02/27Lumen Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences
PR
02/23LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
02/13Lumen research reveals latest DDoS stats, trends, predictions and costs
PR
02/10S&P 500 Posts 1.1% Weekly Decline, Led by Communication Services Amid Mixed Earnings, R..
MT
02/09North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen -3-
DJ
02/09Lumen Technologies : A Promising Investment Opportunity with Growth Potential - Follow Ant..
AQ
02/08Hawkish Comments From Fed Officials Drag Equities Lower
MT
02/08Hawkish Remarks From Fed Official Drag Equities Lower
MT
02/08Hawkish Remarks From Fed Officials Weigh on Equities
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations