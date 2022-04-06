Log in
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Lumen Technologies : Cybersecurity veteran Martin Nystrom joins Lumen

04/06/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
DENVER, April 6, 2022- Martin Nystrom, a 20-year veteran of the cybersecurity industry, has joined Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) as vice president of security development. In this role, Nystrom will oversee the lifecycle of all security-related products and services, and he will lead the Black Lotus Labs threat intelligence team.

"I'm inspired by Lumen's Platform and singular ability to deliver security all the way to the network edge," said Nystrom. "I'm proud to lead the team that will develop and deliver extraordinary security products to uniquely solve problems for Lumen's business customers."

"We are excited about the future of security at Lumen under Martin's leadership," said Andrew Dugan, chief technology officer for Lumen. "Security services are a key element of the Lumen Platform, and Martin brings the insight and experience necessary to help us grow and enhance our security portfolio. I'm also thrilled to have Martin overseeing our Black Lotus Labs team and the important work they do to protect businesses and keep the internet clean."

For more information about Lumen's security portfolio, visit https://tinyurl.com/Lumen-security

To learn more about Black Lotus Labs, visit https://www.lumen.com/blacklotuslabs

Prior to joining Lumen, Nystrom spent 21 years at Cisco, where he began as a B2B cloud architect. He then developed Cisco's web security principles, founded and built Cisco's global SOC, and built and led the managed security practice. Most recently, he launched the industry's first XDR capability - SecureX, which he oversaw as Cisco's Head of Product.

A published author, Nystrom holds a Master of Engineering degree from North Carolina State University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Iowa State University.

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 500,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

Disclaimer

Lumen Technologies Inc. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 16:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
