Lumen Technologies : Cybersecurity veteran Martin Nystrom joins Lumen

DENVER, April 6, 2022- Martin Nystrom, a 20-year veteran of the cybersecurity industry, has joined Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) as vice president of security development. In this role, Nystrom will oversee the lifecycle of all security-related products and services, and he will lead the Black Lotus Labs threat intelligence team.

"I'm inspired by Lumen's Platform and singular ability to deliver security all the way to the network edge," said Nystrom. "I'm proud to lead the team that will develop and deliver extraordinary security products to uniquely solve problems for Lumen's business customers."

"We are excited about the future of security at Lumen under Martin's leadership," said Andrew Dugan, chief technology officer for Lumen. "Security services are a key element of the Lumen Platform, and Martin brings the insight and experience necessary to help us grow and enhance our security portfolio. I'm also thrilled to have Martin overseeing our Black Lotus Labs team and the important work they do to protect businesses and keep the internet clean."

Prior to joining Lumen, Nystrom spent 21 years at Cisco, where he began as a B2B cloud architect. He then developed Cisco's web security principles, founded and built Cisco's global SOC, and built and led the managed security practice. Most recently, he launched the industry's first XDR capability - SecureX, which he oversaw as Cisco's Head of Product.

A published author, Nystrom holds a Master of Engineering degree from North Carolina State University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Iowa State University.

