Lumen Technologies : Explanatory Note - Form 8-K

On March 16, 2023, Lumen Technologies, Inc. ("Lumen" or the "Company") announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Level 3 Financing, Inc. ("Level 3 Financing"), had commenced offers to issue up to $1,100,000,000 principal amount of Level 3 Financing's 10.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2030 (the "New Notes") in exchange, subject to various caps and acceptance priority levels, for Lumen's outstanding unsecured 5.625% Senior Notes, Series X, due 2025, 7.200% Senior Notes, Series D, due 2025, 5.125% Senior Notes due 2026, 6.875% Debentures, Series G, due 2028, 5.375% Senior Notes due 2029, 4.500% Senior Notes due 2029, 7.600% Senior Notes, Series P, due 2039 and 7.650% Senior Notes, Series U, due 2042 validly tendered in the exchange offers by eligible holders upon the terms and conditions set forth in Level 3 Financing's offering memorandum, dated March 16, 2023 (the "Offering Memorandum") (the "Exchange Offers"). The Exchange Offers are only being made, and the New Notes are only being offered and will only be issued, (1) to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or (2) to non-U.S. persons outside the United States as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act in transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act, who are "non-U.S. qualified offerees". In connection with the Exchange Offers, the Company is providing the following supplemental information.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Cybersecurity Incidents

On March 27, 2023, Lumen announced two cybersecurity incidents. First, last week the Company discovered that a malicious intruder had inserted criminal ransomware into a limited number of the Company's servers that support a segmented hosting service. This intrusion is currently degrading the operations of a small number of the Company's enterprise customers. Second, the Company's recent implementation of enhanced security software has led to its discovery that a separate sophisticated intruder accessed a limited number of the Company's internal information technology systems, including conducting reconnaissance of these systems, installing malware and extracting a relatively limited amount of data. Based on its ongoing investigations described below and information known at this time, the Company does not believe the incidents have had or will have a material adverse impact on its ability to serve its customers or its business, operations, or financial results.

Following these incidents, the Company took a series of measures to assess, contain and remediate the incidents in accordance with its long-standing cybersecurity protocols. The Company's initial steps to safeguard the integrity of its information technology systems included (i) working with outside forensic firms to contain the incidents and (ii) implementing business continuity plans to restore functionality to its customers' operational and business systems. In addition, Lumen notified law enforcement and regulatory authorities and impacted customers, launched investigations, and took additional steps to safeguard the Company's systems.

The Company continues to evaluate potential responses to the ransomware attack. In addition, the Company is continuing to assess the potential impact of both events, including whether any personally identifiable or other sensitive information has been exfiltrated. Lumen continues to work with several external advisors, impacted customers and relevant authorities to assess and mitigate the impacts from these incidents.

10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed on February 23, 2023. For additional information on the Company's cybersecurity risks, policies, insurance and procedures, see Item 1.A. "Risk Factors -Business Risks" and Item 1. "Business - Our Network" in the Company's Annual Report on Formfor the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed on February 23, 2023.

Corrections to Offering Memorandum

In several instances, the Offering Memorandum incorrectly states that the equity of Global Crossing Telecommunications, Inc. (an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Level 3 Financing) would be pledged to secure the New Notes. While Global Crossing Telecommunications, Inc. will be a guarantor of the New Notes upon receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, as stated in the Offering Memorandum and is a guarantor of Level 3 Financing's existing credit agreement (the "Existing Credit Agreement") and existing secured notes (the "Existing Secured Notes"), the equity of Global Crossing Telecommunications, Inc. will not be pledged as collateral to secure the New Notes (and is not pledged as part of the collateral package securing the Existing Credit Agreement and the Existing Secured Notes).

