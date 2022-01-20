Lumen Technologies Gets Task Order From USDA

By Chris Wack

Lumen Technologies Inc. said the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently awarded it a task order worth more than $1.2 billion to deliver a fully integrated wide area data transport service with secure remote access, contact center and cloud connectivity solutions to more than 9,500 USDA locations across the country and abroad.

The company said these solutions would enable nearly 100,000 USDA employees to effectively manage vital farming, food and nutrition, forestry and rural economic development services.

Lumen said its platform's computing architecture and vast fiber connectivity would help the USDA securely acquire, analyze and act on data closer to where it is collected at the edge of the network, which reduces latency and saves bandwidth.

The 11-year task order, which has an initial term through Sept. 30, 2022, with 10 one-year options, was awarded to Lumen under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions program.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 0843ET