  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Lumen Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LUMN   US5502411037

LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LUMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/20 08:49:46 am
12.105 USD   +0.04%
08:43aLumen Technologies Gets Task Order From USDA
DJ
08:09aU.S. Department of Agriculture awards Lumen $1.2 billion network services contract
PR
01/11Telco Asset Divestitures Are "Lumen" (Podcast)
AQ
Lumen Technologies Gets Task Order From USDA

01/20/2022 | 08:43am EST
By Chris Wack


Lumen Technologies Inc. said the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently awarded it a task order worth more than $1.2 billion to deliver a fully integrated wide area data transport service with secure remote access, contact center and cloud connectivity solutions to more than 9,500 USDA locations across the country and abroad.

The company said these solutions would enable nearly 100,000 USDA employees to effectively manage vital farming, food and nutrition, forestry and rural economic development services.

Lumen said its platform's computing architecture and vast fiber connectivity would help the USDA securely acquire, analyze and act on data closer to where it is collected at the edge of the network, which reduces latency and saves bandwidth.

The 11-year task order, which has an initial term through Sept. 30, 2022, with 10 one-year options, was awarded to Lumen under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions program.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 0843ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.25% 12.1 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -6.38% 59.01 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 706 M - -
Net income 2021 2 022 M - -
Net Debt 2021 28 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,36x
Yield 2021 8,26%
Capitalization 12 389 M 12 389 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Lumen Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,10 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target -0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey K. Storey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Indra Neel Dev Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
T. Michael Glenn Chairman
Andrew Dugan Chief Technology Officer
Peter C. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.59%12 389
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.96%224 581
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.48%137 648
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-10.84%104 222
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION2.19%99 870
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.63%87 203