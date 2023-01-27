Lumen Technologies : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K

(1) The sales channels within the Business Segment reflect upcoming adjustments to the Company's 2023 reporting. The International and GAM sales channel is now included in the Large Enterprise sales channel and the Public Sector sales channel is now reported separately from the Large Enterprise sales channel.

(2) Adjustments reflect (i) removal of the financial impacts of the Latin American business divestiture completed August 1, 2022 and the 20-state ILEC business divestiture completed October 3, 2022, (ii) estimates of revenue that the Company would have received under the post-closing commercial agreements with the purchasers of the divested businesses if the transactions had previously been completed, (iii) removal of the financial impacts related to the Federal Communications Commission's Connect America Fund ("CAF") Phase II program, which lapsed on December 31, 2021 and (iv) reclassifications of certain prior period amounts to conform with current period presentation by product category. This fourth adjustment had no impact on total operating revenue for any period.