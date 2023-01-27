Advanced search
    LUMN   US5502411037

LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LUMN)
  Report
04:00:02 2023-01-27 pm EST
5.290 USD   +2.92%
Lumen Technologies : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K

01/27/2023 | 04:23pm EST
Lumen Technologies, Inc.
Modified Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Capital Expenditures
(UNAUDITED)
($ in millions)
3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21
Lumen Consolidated, as reported
Adjustments(1)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified Lumen Consolidated, as reported
Adjustments(1)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified Lumen Consolidated, as reported
Adjustments(1)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified Lumen Consolidated, as reported
Adjustments(1)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified Lumen Consolidated, as reported
Adjustments(1)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified Lumen Consolidated, as reported
Adjustments(1)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified Lumen Consolidated, as reported
Adjustments(1)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special Items(2)
$ 1,688 (366) 1,322 1,811 (438) 1,373 1,966 (514) 1,452 2,088 (592) 1,496 2,078 (594) 1,484 2,109 (577) 1,532 2,165 (585) 1,580
Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding Special Items(2)
38.5 % 66.1 % 34.5 % 39.3 % 64.0 % 35.0 % 42.0 % 68.4 % 37.0 % 43.1 % 71.8 % 37.2 % 42.5 % 71.3 % 36.6 % 42.8 % 68.1 % 37.6 % 43.1 % 69.4 % 37.7 %
Capital expenditures $ 845 (81) 764 761 (143) 618 577 (101) 476 848 (167) 681 690 (141) 549 646 (137) 509 716 (130) 586
(1) Adjustments reflect (i) removal of the financial impacts of the Latin American business divestiture completed August 1, 2022 and the 20-state ILEC business divestiture completed October 3, 2022, (ii) estimates of revenue that the Company would have received under the post-closing commercial agreements with the purchasers of the divested businesses if the transactions had previously been completed; and (iii) removal of the financial impacts related to the Federal Communications Commission's Connect America Fund ("CAF") Phase II program, which lapsed on December 31, 2021.
(2) Excludes Special Items in the amounts of $(527) million, $47 million, $52 million, $19 million, $(31) million, $20 million and $8 million, for periods presented 3Q'22 through 1Q'21, respectively, as reported in the Company's prior current reports on Form 8-K.




Lumen Technologies, Inc.
Modified Revenue by Sales Channel and Product Category
(UNAUDITED)
($ in millions)
3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21
Lumen Consolidated, totals(1)
Adjustments(2)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Lumen Consolidated, totals(1)
Adjustments(2)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Lumen Consolidated, totals(1)
Adjustments(2)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Lumen Consolidated, totals(1)
Adjustments(2)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Lumen Consolidated, totals(1)
Adjustments(2)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Lumen Consolidated, totals(1)
Adjustments(2)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Lumen Consolidated, totals(1)
Adjustments(2)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Revenue By Sales Channel
Business Segment:
Large Enterprise $ 1,239 (28) 1,211 1,386 (160) 1,226 1,397 (157) 1,240 1,429 (157) 1,272 1,436 (159) 1,277 1,426 (160) 1,266 1,447 (156) 1,291
Mid-Market Enterprise 618 (85) 533 626 (86) 540 636 (87) 549 647 (88) 559 648 (86) 562 661 (88) 573 693 (90) 603
Public Sector 457 (22) 435 493 (24) 469 477 (24) 453 525 (25) 500 531 (31) 500 529 (28) 501 524 (28) 496
Enterprise Channels 2,314 (135) 2,179 2,505 (270) 2,235 2,510 (268) 2,242 2,601 (270) 2,331 2,615 (276) 2,339 2,616 (276) 2,340 2,664 (274) 2,390
Wholesale 903 (64) 839 911 (56) 855 891 (60) 831 893 (62) 831 893 (58) 835 906 (62) 844 931 (56) 875
Business Segment Revenue 3,217 (199) 3,018 3,416 (326) 3,090 3,401 (328) 3,073 3,494 (332) 3,162 3,508 (334) 3,174 3,522 (338) 3,184 3,595 (330) 3,265
Mass Markets Segment Revenue 1,173 (355) 818 1,196 (358) 838 1,275 (424) 851 1,353 (493) 860 1,379 (499) 880 1,402 (509) 893 1,434 (513) 921
Total Revenue $ 4,390 (554) 3,836 4,612 (684) 3,928 4,676 (752) 3,924 4,847 (825) 4,022 4,887 (833) 4,054 4,924 (847) 4,077 5,029 (843) 4,186
Revenue by Product Category
Business Segment:
Grow $ 1,120 (45) 1,075 1,206 (135) 1,071 1,189 (127) 1,062 1,204 (128) 1,076 1,194 (124) 1,070 1,167 (122) 1,045 1,147 (109) 1,038
Nurture 996 (51) 945 1,054 (78) 976 1,087 (82) 1,005 1,093 (80) 1,013 1,118 (79) 1,039 1,138 (83) 1,055 1,172 (87) 1,085
Harvest 916 (116) 800 953 (127) 826 965 (133) 832 993 (138) 855 1,006 (141) 865 1,038 (147) 891 1,086 (146) 940
Other 185 13 198 203 14 217 160 14 174 204 14 218 190 10 200 179 14 193 190 12 202
Total Business Revenue $ 3,217 (199) 3,018 3,416 (326) 3,090 3,401 (328) 3,073 3,494 (332) 3,162 3,508 (334) 3,174 3,522 (338) 3,184 3,595 (330) 3,265
Mass Markets Segment:
Fiber Broadband $ 160 (15) 145 151 (13) 138 145 (13) 132 137 (12) 125 135 (11) 124 130 (11) 119 122 (10) 112
Other Broadband(3)
580 (185) 395 596 (187) 409 610 (190) 420 608 (193) 415 619 (197) 422 632 (199) 433 648 (204) 444
Voice and Other 433 (155) 278 449 (158) 291 520 (221) 299 608 (288) 320 625 (291) 334 640 (299) 341 664 (299) 365
Mass Markets Segment Revenue 1,173 (355) 818 1,196 (358) 838 1,275 (424) 851 1,353 (493) 860 1,379 (499) 880 1,402 (509) 893 1,434 (513) 921
Total Revenue $ 4,390 (554) 3,836 4,612 (684) 3,928 4,676 (752) 3,924 4,847 (825) 4,022 4,887 (833) 4,054 4,924 (847) 4,077 5,029 (843) 4,186
(1) The sales channels within the Business Segment reflect upcoming adjustments to the Company's 2023 reporting. The International and GAM sales channel is now included in the Large Enterprise sales channel and the Public Sector sales channel is now reported separately from the Large Enterprise sales channel.
(2) Adjustments reflect (i) removal of the financial impacts of the Latin American business divestiture completed August 1, 2022 and the 20-state ILEC business divestiture completed October 3, 2022, (ii) estimates of revenue that the Company would have received under the post-closing commercial agreements with the purchasers of the divested businesses if the transactions had previously been completed, (iii) removal of the financial impacts related to the Federal Communications Commission's Connect America Fund ("CAF") Phase II program, which lapsed on December 31, 2021 and (iv) reclassifications of certain prior period amounts to conform with current period presentation by product category. This fourth adjustment had no impact on total operating revenue for any period.
(3) Other broadband revenue primarily includes revenue from lower speed copper-based broadband services marketed under the CenturyLink brand.


Lumen Technologies, Inc.
Modified(1) Operating Metrics
(UNAUDITED)
3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21
Operating Metrics
Mass Markets broadband subscribers
(in thousands)
Fiber broadband subscribers 813 786 760 735 710 685 659
Other broadband subscribers(2)
2,294 2,406 2,497 2,555 2,623 2,704 2,781
Mass Markets total broadband subscribers(3)
3,107 3,192 3,257 3,290 3,333 3,389 3,440
Mass Markets average revenue per unit (ARPU)
Fiber broadband ARPU $ 60 60 59 58 59 59 59
Mass Markets broadband enable units(4)
(in millions)
Fiber broadband enabled units 3.0 2.9 2.7 2.5 2.5 2.4 2.3
Other broadband enabled units 18.8 18.9 18.9 18.8 18.8 18.9 18.9
Mass Markets total broadband enabled units 21.8 21.8 21.6 21.3 21.3 21.3 21.2
(1) Modified to remove the impacts of the 20-state ILEC business divestiture completed October 3, 2022.
(2) Other broadband subscribers are customers that primarily subscribe to lower speed copper-based broadband services marketed under the CenturyLink brand.
(3) Mass Markets broadband subscribers are customers that purchase broadband connection service through their existing telephone lines, stand-alone telephone lines, or fiber-optic cables. Our methodology for counting our Mass Markets broadband subscribers includes only those lines that we use to provide services to external customers and excludes lines used solely by us and our affiliates. It also excludes unbundled loops and includes stand-alone Mass Markets broadband subscribers. We count lines when we install the service.
(4) Represents the total number of units capable of receiving our broadband services at period end. Other companies may use different methodologies to count their broadband enabled units.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lumen Technologies Inc. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 21:22:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
