Lumen Technologies : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K
01/27/2023 | 04:23pm EST
Lumen Technologies, Inc.
Modified Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Capital Expenditures
(UNAUDITED)
($ in millions)
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
Lumen Consolidated, as reported
Adjustments(1)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Lumen Consolidated, as reported
Adjustments(1)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Lumen Consolidated, as reported
Adjustments(1)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Lumen Consolidated, as reported
Adjustments(1)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Lumen Consolidated, as reported
Adjustments(1)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Lumen Consolidated, as reported
Adjustments(1)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Lumen Consolidated, as reported
Adjustments(1)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special Items(2)
$
1,688
(366)
1,322
1,811
(438)
1,373
1,966
(514)
1,452
2,088
(592)
1,496
2,078
(594)
1,484
2,109
(577)
1,532
2,165
(585)
1,580
Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding Special Items(2)
38.5
%
66.1
%
34.5
%
39.3
%
64.0
%
35.0
%
42.0
%
68.4
%
37.0
%
43.1
%
71.8
%
37.2
%
42.5
%
71.3
%
36.6
%
42.8
%
68.1
%
37.6
%
43.1
%
69.4
%
37.7
%
Capital expenditures
$
845
(81)
764
761
(143)
618
577
(101)
476
848
(167)
681
690
(141)
549
646
(137)
509
716
(130)
586
(1) Adjustments reflect (i) removal of the financial impacts of the Latin American business divestiture completed August 1, 2022 and the 20-state ILEC business divestiture completed October 3, 2022, (ii) estimates of revenue that the Company would have received under the post-closing commercial agreements with the purchasers of the divested businesses if the transactions had previously been completed; and (iii) removal of the financial impacts related to the Federal Communications Commission's Connect America Fund ("CAF") Phase II program, which lapsed on December 31, 2021.
(2) Excludes Special Items in the amounts of $(527) million, $47 million, $52 million, $19 million, $(31) million, $20 million and $8 million, for periods presented 3Q'22 through 1Q'21, respectively, as reported in the Company's prior current reports on Form 8-K.
Lumen Technologies, Inc.
Modified Revenue by Sales Channel and Product Category
(UNAUDITED)
($ in millions)
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
Lumen Consolidated, totals(1)
Adjustments(2)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Lumen Consolidated, totals(1)
Adjustments(2)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Lumen Consolidated, totals(1)
Adjustments(2)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Lumen Consolidated, totals(1)
Adjustments(2)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Lumen Consolidated, totals(1)
Adjustments(2)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Lumen Consolidated, totals(1)
Adjustments(2)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Lumen Consolidated, totals(1)
Adjustments(2)
Lumen Consolidated, as modified
Revenue By Sales Channel
Business Segment:
Large Enterprise
$
1,239
(28)
1,211
1,386
(160)
1,226
1,397
(157)
1,240
1,429
(157)
1,272
1,436
(159)
1,277
1,426
(160)
1,266
1,447
(156)
1,291
Mid-Market Enterprise
618
(85)
533
626
(86)
540
636
(87)
549
647
(88)
559
648
(86)
562
661
(88)
573
693
(90)
603
Public Sector
457
(22)
435
493
(24)
469
477
(24)
453
525
(25)
500
531
(31)
500
529
(28)
501
524
(28)
496
Enterprise Channels
2,314
(135)
2,179
2,505
(270)
2,235
2,510
(268)
2,242
2,601
(270)
2,331
2,615
(276)
2,339
2,616
(276)
2,340
2,664
(274)
2,390
Wholesale
903
(64)
839
911
(56)
855
891
(60)
831
893
(62)
831
893
(58)
835
906
(62)
844
931
(56)
875
Business Segment Revenue
3,217
(199)
3,018
3,416
(326)
3,090
3,401
(328)
3,073
3,494
(332)
3,162
3,508
(334)
3,174
3,522
(338)
3,184
3,595
(330)
3,265
Mass Markets Segment Revenue
1,173
(355)
818
1,196
(358)
838
1,275
(424)
851
1,353
(493)
860
1,379
(499)
880
1,402
(509)
893
1,434
(513)
921
Total Revenue
$
4,390
(554)
3,836
4,612
(684)
3,928
4,676
(752)
3,924
4,847
(825)
4,022
4,887
(833)
4,054
4,924
(847)
4,077
5,029
(843)
4,186
Revenue by Product Category
Business Segment:
Grow
$
1,120
(45)
1,075
1,206
(135)
1,071
1,189
(127)
1,062
1,204
(128)
1,076
1,194
(124)
1,070
1,167
(122)
1,045
1,147
(109)
1,038
Nurture
996
(51)
945
1,054
(78)
976
1,087
(82)
1,005
1,093
(80)
1,013
1,118
(79)
1,039
1,138
(83)
1,055
1,172
(87)
1,085
Harvest
916
(116)
800
953
(127)
826
965
(133)
832
993
(138)
855
1,006
(141)
865
1,038
(147)
891
1,086
(146)
940
Other
185
13
198
203
14
217
160
14
174
204
14
218
190
10
200
179
14
193
190
12
202
Total Business Revenue
$
3,217
(199)
3,018
3,416
(326)
3,090
3,401
(328)
3,073
3,494
(332)
3,162
3,508
(334)
3,174
3,522
(338)
3,184
3,595
(330)
3,265
Mass Markets Segment:
Fiber Broadband
$
160
(15)
145
151
(13)
138
145
(13)
132
137
(12)
125
135
(11)
124
130
(11)
119
122
(10)
112
Other Broadband(3)
580
(185)
395
596
(187)
409
610
(190)
420
608
(193)
415
619
(197)
422
632
(199)
433
648
(204)
444
Voice and Other
433
(155)
278
449
(158)
291
520
(221)
299
608
(288)
320
625
(291)
334
640
(299)
341
664
(299)
365
Mass Markets Segment Revenue
1,173
(355)
818
1,196
(358)
838
1,275
(424)
851
1,353
(493)
860
1,379
(499)
880
1,402
(509)
893
1,434
(513)
921
Total Revenue
$
4,390
(554)
3,836
4,612
(684)
3,928
4,676
(752)
3,924
4,847
(825)
4,022
4,887
(833)
4,054
4,924
(847)
4,077
5,029
(843)
4,186
(1) The sales channels within the Business Segment reflect upcoming adjustments to the Company's 2023 reporting. The International and GAM sales channel is now included in the Large Enterprise sales channel and the Public Sector sales channel is now reported separately from the Large Enterprise sales channel.
(2) Adjustments reflect (i) removal of the financial impacts of the Latin American business divestiture completed August 1, 2022 and the 20-state ILEC business divestiture completed October 3, 2022, (ii) estimates of revenue that the Company would have received under the post-closing commercial agreements with the purchasers of the divested businesses if the transactions had previously been completed, (iii) removal of the financial impacts related to the Federal Communications Commission's Connect America Fund ("CAF") Phase II program, which lapsed on December 31, 2021 and (iv) reclassifications of certain prior period amounts to conform with current period presentation by product category. This fourth adjustment had no impact on total operating revenue for any period.
(3) Other broadband revenue primarily includes revenue from lower speed copper-based broadband services marketed under the CenturyLink brand.
Lumen Technologies, Inc.
Modified(1) Operating Metrics
(UNAUDITED)
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
Operating Metrics
Mass Markets broadband subscribers
(in thousands)
Fiber broadband subscribers
813
786
760
735
710
685
659
Other broadband subscribers(2)
2,294
2,406
2,497
2,555
2,623
2,704
2,781
Mass Markets total broadband subscribers(3)
3,107
3,192
3,257
3,290
3,333
3,389
3,440
Mass Markets average revenue per unit (ARPU)
Fiber broadband ARPU
$
60
60
59
58
59
59
59
Mass Markets broadband enable units(4)
(in millions)
Fiber broadband enabled units
3.0
2.9
2.7
2.5
2.5
2.4
2.3
Other broadband enabled units
18.8
18.9
18.9
18.8
18.8
18.9
18.9
Mass Markets total broadband enabled units
21.8
21.8
21.6
21.3
21.3
21.3
21.2
(1) Modified to remove the impacts of the 20-state ILEC business divestiture completed October 3, 2022.
(2) Other broadband subscribers are customers that primarily subscribe to lower speed copper-based broadband services marketed under the CenturyLink brand.
(3) Mass Markets broadband subscribers are customers that purchase broadband connection service through their existing telephone lines, stand-alone telephone lines, or fiber-optic cables. Our methodology for counting our Mass Markets broadband subscribers includes only those lines that we use to provide services to external customers and excludes lines used solely by us and our affiliates. It also excludes unbundled loops and includes stand-alone Mass Markets broadband subscribers. We count lines when we install the service.
(4) Represents the total number of units capable of receiving our broadband services at period end. Other companies may use different methodologies to count their broadband enabled units.
Lumen Technologies Inc. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 21:22:19 UTC.