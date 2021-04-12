Lumen Technologies : Appoints Ian Cunningham as Vice President of Sales and Customer Success for EMEA

LONDON, April 12, 2021 - Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has announced the appointment of Ian Cunningham as its new vice president of sales and customer success for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), responsible for leading the company's enterprise, wholesale and indirect sales and customer success operations throughout this key region.

In this role, Cunningham will be instrumental in accelerating Lumen's growth and delivering on the company's commitment to help organisations to capitalize on emerging technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution. He will focus on enabling the potential of customers, by utilizing the Lumen technology platform that allows enterprises to leverage their data and adopt the next-generation business applications vital to their growth and digital business success.

Cunningham has more than 25 years of experience within the communications and technology industries. He joins Lumen from Zayo, where most recently he was managing director for Europe, and before that was senior vice president of sales for Europe. Prior to Zayo, Cunningham held senior sales positions at Level 3 Communications, Vodafone and BT and served as managing director at Experian.

'Ian is an outstanding sales leader with a proven track record of building teams that help customers achieve ongoing success,' said Laurinda Pang, president, global customer success at Lumen Technologies. 'His experience will be key to driving the next phase of our growth in the EMEA region. Companies are looking for a trusted partner to deliver the technology solutions that will support the dynamic data and application needs of the 4th Industrial Revolution and drive digital innovation. I am confident that Ian has the expertise and understanding of the specific needs of our customers to help them accomplish exceptional business outcomes.'

'It is an exciting time to join Lumen,' said Cunningham. 'The 4th Industrial Revolution is rapidly transforming the way businesses operate and Lumen is ideally positioned to help customers to excel in this new era and create amazing digital experiences. Lumen's combination of global network infrastructure reach, extensive solutions portfolio and industry leading services, provides the business solutions organisations need to power the data-intensive and latency-sensitive workloads of next-generation applications. I look forward to working with the talented team at Lumen to help our customers to stay ahead of the curve and to be competitive, both regionally and globally.'

Additional Resources:

Learn why Lumen has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies LLC is a wholly owned affiliate of Lumen Technologies Inc.