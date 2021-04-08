Lumen Technologies : As the cost of ransomware attacks nearly double, Lumen deploys program that helps businesses fight ransomware before it strikes

DENVER, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2019, the cost of ransomware attacks on businesses nearly doubled[1] to $20 billion per year. Attackers have become more sophisticated and traditional mitigation efforts often fall short in their ability to stop the threats before they hit.

Ransomware has had explosive growth recently, and the demand for skilled infosec professionals far exceeds supply.

To help businesses fight back, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has launched a new Ransomware Assessment Program as part of its extensive suite of Professional Security Services. The new ransomware service helps customers assess their security posture, minimize the likelihood of ransomware infections, and improve resiliency and negative impacts in the event of an attack.

Key Features:

The specific features of the Lumen ransomware offering include:

Assessment

Black-, white- or gray-box scanning



Regularly scheduled re-scans of internal and external IPs to monitor progress over time



Designated consultant to advise on technical measures to reduce risk



Evaluation of Security Controls

Visibility and Reporting

Lumen consultant provides regular reporting on open vulnerabilities and progress toward remediation



Information is imported into RiskSense Platform for visual reporting and dashboards



Comprehensive gap analysis and tailored roadmap to reduce risk of ransomware

Ongoing remediation management

Evaluate and refine risk management program



Recommend awareness and training programs for personnel and staff



Conduct incident response tabletop exercises and recommendations for improvement

"Ransomware attacks have had explosive growth over the past few years, and the demand for skilled infosec professionals far exceeds the supply. Companies need an easier, more comprehensive way to identify malware and protect their intellectual property," said Beth Kohler, Lumen senior director of security product management. "The problem we've seen is that many companies limit their efforts to infrastructure scanning, which means they only address a subset of their attack surface. Our program is more powerful because we evaluate technical controls and business processes, and then we provide a dedicated consultant who reviews the results and provides recommendations. It's a more holistic approach."

For more information about the Lumen Ransomware Assessment Program, visit https://www.lumen.com/en-us/security/ransomware-assessment.html

Additional Resources:

About Lumen Technologies:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies LLC is a wholly owned affiliate of Lumen Technologies Inc.

