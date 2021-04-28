Lumen Technologies : Manufacturers embracing Edge computing to manage growing factory data

DENVER, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturers are undergoing fast, disruptive changes in their operations as they automate their facilities with IoT, smart sensors, AI and robotics. According to survey data from IDC Research, sponsored by Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), 74% of operational data will be acquired, analyzed, and acted on within the factory. Edge computing approaches put data processing and storage closer to the network edge where people, processes and items in motion reside.

As manufacturers look to gain a competitive advantage, they must continually improve process efficiency and data plays a key part. Edge computing also plays a critical role in improving process efficiency as it is essential to connecting operational data and assets and complements both cloud computing and the IoT.

"In manufacturing, a company cannot have a cloud strategy without an edge strategy," said Jonathan Lang, Research Manager, Worldwide IT/OT Convergence Strategies, IDC. "Edge computing can address the latency, reliability, and security requirements of industrial operations while opening the world of possibilities that remote connectivity offers. Edge computing use cases can increase Industry 4.0 maturity and support the resilient decision-making necessary to thrive in today's markets."

With Edge computing, manufacturers can monitor overall equipment effectiveness across the factory floor through IoT and smart sensors and use predictive maintenance tools to detect and fix potential problems before they happen. Edge computing can also enable real-time asset tracking and increased visibility across the supply chain, analytics driven procurement, and real-time inventory management for an efficient and transparent value chain.

The industrial environment is changing faster than ever, and manufacturing resiliency relies on data for rapid and effective decisions. Edge computing will play an important role in any manufacturer's connectivity strategy in part to manage essential data.

