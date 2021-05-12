Lumen Technologies : Rules of Conduct (opens in new window)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Rules of Conduct

2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders - May 19, 2021 | Noon Central Time

Kindly observe the following Rules of Conduct to facilitate a fair and informative meeting

The business of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("AM") will be taken up as set forth in the Agenda.

The only business matters to be conducted at the AM are the matters set forth in "Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders" and 2021 Proxy Statement dated April 7, 2021.

We will strictly follow the Agenda as we conduct the meeting. We have allocated time for a general Question & Answer ("Q&A") period after the formal business of meeting has been adjourned.

Only shareholders as of the close of business on March 25, 2021, the Record Date, or their duly authorized proxies, are entitled to submit questions and vote at the AM. Shareholders or their proxies may vote until the polls close. If you voted your shares prior to the start of the AM, your vote has been received by Lumen's inspector of elections and there is no need to vote those shares during the AM, unless you wish to revoke your proxy or change your vote.

The polls will close immediately after the presentation of Agenda Item "E" - "Matters for Shareholder Consideration".

Shareholders may submit questions about proposals to be voted upon by clicking the "Q&A" button at the bottom of the meeting page. If multiple questions are submitted on the same topic, we reserve the right to summarize and respond collectively. If a question violates these Rules of Conduct or are otherwise inappropriate, it will not be answered.

Shareholders' views, constructive comments, and criticisms are welcome, but we reserve the right to not address questions or comments we believe: