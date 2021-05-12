Lumen Technologies : Rules of Conduct (opens in new window)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Rules of Conduct
2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders - May 19, 2021 | Noon Central Time
Kindly observe the following Rules of Conduct to facilitate a fair and informative meeting
-
The business of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("AM") will be taken up as set forth in the Agenda.
-
The only business matters to be conducted at the AM are the matters set forth in "Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders" and 2021 Proxy Statement dated April 7, 2021.
-
We will strictly follow the Agenda as we conduct the meeting. We have allocated time for a general Question & Answer ("Q&A") period after the formal business of meeting has been adjourned.
-
Only shareholders as of the close of business on March 25, 2021, the Record Date, or their duly authorized proxies, are entitled to submit questions and vote at the AM. Shareholders or their proxies may vote until the polls close. If you voted your shares prior to the start of the AM, your vote has been received by Lumen's inspector of elections and there is no need to vote those shares during the AM, unless you wish to revoke your proxy or change your vote.
-
The polls will close immediately after the presentation of Agenda Item "E" - "Matters for Shareholder Consideration".
-
Shareholders may submit questions about proposals to be voted upon by clicking the "Q&A" button at the bottom of the meeting page. If multiple questions are submitted on the same topic, we reserve the right to summarize and respond collectively. If a question violates these Rules of Conduct or are otherwise inappropriate, it will not be answered.
-
Shareholders' views, constructive comments, and criticisms are welcome, but we reserve the right to not address questions or comments we believe:
-
-
do not relate directly to Lumen's business;
-
are repetitious or have already been made by other persons;
-
are inappropriate references to individuals or that are otherwise disrespectful;
-
relate to a personal grievance or pending litigation; or
-
are not a matter of interest to shareholders generally.
If there are any matters or concerns not addressed during the AM's Q&A period, such matters may be raised separately by contacting Investor Relations at investor.relations@lumen.com.
-
Any recording of the AM is prohibited.
-
The AM will end the earlier of 12:30 p.m. Central Time or until the Q&A period concludes as determined in the General Counsel's sole discretion. The Chairman has the right to expedite, adjourn, or recess the meeting in the event of technical breakdowns or other disruptions.
If you have difficulty accessing the Annual Meeting, please call 1-844-986-0822 (toll free from the U.S.) or +1- 303-562-9302 (international). Technicians will be available to assist you. Thank you for your cooperation and for joining Lumen's 2021 AM.
Disclaimer
