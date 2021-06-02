Lumen Technologies : announces proposed private offering of Senior Notes (Form 8-K)

Lumen announces proposed private offering of Senior Notes

DENVER, June 2, 2021 - Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) announced that, subject to market conditions, it plans to offer $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of fixed-rate, unsecured Senior Notes (the 'New Notes') in a proposed private offering that will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act').

Lumen plans to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, for general corporate purposes, including reducing its indebtedness by repaying at maturity its outstanding 6.45% Senior Notes, Series S, due 2021.

The New Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws in the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the applicable registration requirements. Accordingly, the New Notes are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act. The New Notes will not have registration rights.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the New Notes, nor will there be any sale of the New Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Lumen

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

