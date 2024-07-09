DENVER, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), a global integrated network solutions provider that unleashes the world's digital potential, will release its second quarter 2024 results on August 6, 2024. The company will broadcast a live conference call on its Investor Relations website at http://ir.lumen.com at 5 p.m. ET.

Additional information regarding the second quarter 2024 results, including the company's earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials will be available on Lumen's Investor Relations website.

