DENVER, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) ("Lumen"), a global integrated network solutions provider that unleashes the world's digital potential, today announced that Chris Stansbury, Lumen executive vice president and chief financial officer and Satish Lakshmanan, Lumen executive vice president and chief product and strategy officer will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 5, 2024. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast link to the investor presentation will be made available on the Lumen Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the live webcast presentation will also be made available for a limited time shortly after the event.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen connects the world. We are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow.

For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-technologies-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-technology-media--telecom-conference-302072165.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies