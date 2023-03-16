Advanced search
    LFT   US55025L1089

LUMENT FINANCE TRUST, INC.

(LFT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-16 pm EDT
1.900 USD   +1.60%
05:25pLument Finance Trust, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:21pLument Finance Trust Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.06 a Share, Payable April 17 to Stockholders of Record March 31
MT
05:16pLument Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for its Common and Preferred Stock
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for its Common and Preferred Stock

03/16/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: LFT) ("LFT" or the "Company") announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock with respect to the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2023.

The Company also announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.4921875 per share of 7.875% Cumulative Redeemable Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2023, to preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business April 3, 2023.

About LFT

LFT is a Maryland corporation focused on investing in, financing and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments.  The Company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans with an emphasis on middle-market multi-family assets. LFT is externally managed and advised by Lument Investment Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company.

Forward Looking Statements

 Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. You can identify forward-looking statements by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may," "will," "seek," "would," "could," or similar expressions or other comparable terms, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to the Company on the date of this press release or the date on which such statements are first made. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release and should consider carefully the factors described in Part I, Item IA "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and in other current or periodic filings with the SEC, when evaluating these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control.  Except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(PRNewsfoto/Lument Finance Trust, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lument-finance-trust-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividends-for-its-common-and-preferred-stock-301774590.html

SOURCE Lument Finance Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
