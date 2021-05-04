Log in
    LFT   US55025L1089

LUMENT FINANCE TRUST, INC.

(LFT)
  Report
Lument Finance Trust : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws

05/04/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws.

On May 3, 2021, Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (the 'Company') filed, with the State Department of Assessments and Taxation of the State of Maryland ('MSDAT'), Articles Supplementary (the 'Articles Supplementary') to the Articles of Amendment and Restatement of the Company, classifying 2,400,000 shares of the Company's authorized but unissued preferred stock as shares of the Company's 7.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share (the 'Series A Preferred Stock'), resulting in a total of 2,400,000 shares classified as Series A Preferred Stock. The Articles Supplementary became effective upon filing with MSDAT.

Other Events.

On April 28, 2021, the Company and OREC Investment Management, LLC, entered into an underwriting agreement (the 'Underwriting Agreement') with Piper Sandler & Co. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc., as representatives of the several underwriters named in Schedule A thereto (the 'Underwriters'). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Underwriting Agreement, the Company agreed to sell 2,400,000 shares of its Series A Preferred Stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share (inclusive of accrued dividends), for net proceeds of approximately $58.1 million, after the underwriting discount but before estimated expenses payable by the Company. The Series A Preferred Stock was offered and sold pursuant to a prospectus, dated April 28, 2021, that constitutes part of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-11 (File No. 333-254833), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'Commission') on April 28, 2021, and the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-11 MEF (333-255591), which became effective upon filing with the Commission on April 28, 2021. The offering is scheduled to close on May 5, 2021.

The foregoing summary of the Underwriting Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Underwriting Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit
No. 		Description
1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated April 28, 2021, by and among Lument Finance Trust, Inc., OREC Investment Management, LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., as representatives of the several underwriters named in Schedule A thereto.
3.1 Articles Supplementary Designating the Rights and Preferences of the 7.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Disclaimer

Lument Finance Trust Inc. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
