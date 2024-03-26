Award-winning transceivers transforming metro and regional networks and unlocking new possibilities in long-haul applications

Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, today announced significant performance enhancements to its 800ZR+ transceivers. These improvements enable the 800ZR+ modules to serve a wider range of applications, including expanded use in metro and regional networks through the ability to interface directly into routers. Additionally, the enhanced performance modes now make 400ZR+ and 600ZR+ operation suitable for true long-haul applications, with OSNR and dispersion tolerance enabling reaches exceeding 2000 km at 400 Gbps. Lumentum’s 800ZR+ transceivers were recently recognized in the 2024 Lightwave Innovation Review Awards and will be demonstrated in a 400 km+ amplified link in booth #2613 at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC) in San Diego, California.

Lumentum has optimized its latest generation of 800ZR+ modules to maximize performance, while maintaining a compact QSFP-DD and OSFP form factor. These modules employ Lumentum’s latest hybrid photonic integrated circuit technology, which incorporates both the company’s leading edge indium phosphide photonic integrated circuits and silicon photonics. The performance and use case flexibility provided by these modules mark a significant step in the evolution of high-speed communications networks.

“Lumentum's unique photonic component capabilities and innovative module designs, together with our partners' latest generation coherent DSPs, enable us to provide solutions that dramatically increase scalability for both cloud and telecom network operators,” said Wupen Yuen, President of Cloud and Networking at Lumentum. “Our advancements also help address the challenges of scaling data center interconnects for the bandwidth needs related to artificial intelligence and machine learning."

Marc Stiller, Vice President of Product Line Management at Lumentum, added, "Our new 800ZR+ and 400ZR+ modules enhance cost-efficiency in applications spanning DCI to metro and long-haul applications, with significant improvements in optical power and optical signal-to-noise ratio. They represent a major advance in reducing cost and power per bit versus existing technologies."

Demand for 400ZR and 400ZR+ modules has surged, particularly for data center interconnect (DCI) applications, with the ecosystem of transceiver modules, routers, and system software having reached maturity and critical mass for widespread adoption. Escalating demands for bandwidth to support advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning applications are accelerating the need to transition to higher-speed 800 Gbps modules. With enhanced performance, including higher output power and reach, these latest coherent pluggable modules are also increasingly able to meet the stringent requirements of traditional telecom metro and long-haul applications, while offering increased deployment flexibility and cost, size, and power savings versus traditional solutions.

These modules are currently available for sampling. For further details, reach out to Lumentum's customer service team at customer.service@lumentum.com.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications, including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California, with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

