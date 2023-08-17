Q4 FY23 Conference Call
August 17, 2023
Forward Looking Statements and Financial Presentation
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding our beliefs and expectations with respect to our markets, customers and industry, any anticipation or guidance as to demand for our products and technology from our customers and their end customers, including drivers of that demand, statements regarding acquisition synergies and our guidance with respect to future net revenue, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and non-GAAP operating margins. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contemplated are: (a) uncertainty and volatility in the global markets, including uncertainty and volatility in the macroeconomic environment, volatility and uncertainty in banking and financial services sectors, inflationary pressures, changes in the political or economic environment, such as geopolitical conflicts, war, trade and export restrictions and the imposition of tariffs or other duties, and the effect of such market disruptions on demand for our products and our ability to obtain components for our products; (b) quarter-over-quarter product mix fluctuations, which can materially impact profitability measures due to the broad gross margin ranges across our portfolio; (c) decline of average selling prices across our businesses or increase in costs, either of which will also decrease our margins; (d) effects of seasonality; (e) the ability of our suppliers and contract manufacturers to meet production, quality, and delivery requirements for our forecasted demand and the effect of ongoing supply chain constraints, particularly in semiconductors; (f) changes in customer demand, including due to changes in inventory practices and end-customer demand; (g) our ability to attract and retain new customers, particularly in the imaging and sensing market; and
- the risk that Lumentum's financing or operating strategies will not be successful. For more information on these and other risks, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 1, 2023, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by applicable law.
Unless otherwise stated, all financial results and projections are on a non-GAAP basis. Our GAAP results, details about our non-GAAP financial measures, and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found in our fiscal fourth quarter 2023 earnings press release which is available on our web site, www.lumentum.com, under the investors section. We have not provided reconciliations from GAAP to non-GAAP measures for our outlook. A large portion of non- GAAP adjustments, such as restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, acquisition related costs, integration related costs, non-GAAP income tax reconciling adjustments, foreign exchange gains and losses, net, and other costs and contingencies unrelated to current and future cash flows, are by their nature highly volatile and we have low visibility as to the range that may be incurred in the future.
© 2023 Lumentum Operations LLC | LUMENTUM CONFIDENTIAL AND PROPRIETARY INFORMATION
2
FY23 Key Points
- Total Company Results
- FY23 revenue up 3% from FY22
- On track to $80M annualized synergy savings to be fully realized over the next 18 months; over half achieved during FY23
- Executed upon coherent module vertical integration strategy with NeoPhotonics and IPG product line acquisitions
- Telecom & Datacom
- Telecom & Datacom up 31% Y/Y through organic & inorganic growth
- Record revenue for tunable access modules, up 57% Y/Y with cable and networking customers
- Doubled capacity in tunable access modules to address future growth
- ROADM revenue up 22% Y/Y, driven by the adoption of advanced ROADM architectures
- Industrial & Consumer
- Revenue down 54% Y/Y due to 3DS share normalization, as expected
- Lasers
- Revenue up 8% Y/Y from fiber and ultrafast lasers
- Continued expansion into new applications and larger customer base
© 2023 Lumentum Operations LLC | LUMENTUM CONFIDENTIAL AND PROPRIETARY INFORMATION
3
Financial Trends FY16 to FY23 (GAAP)
Net Revenue (M)
GAAP Gross Margin (% of revenue)
$1,565
$1,248
$903 $1,002
$1,679 $1,743$1,713$1,767
44.9% 46.0%
38.7%
34.6%
30.7% 31.8%
32.2%
27.2%
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
GAAP Earnings Per Share
$5.07
$3.82
$2.68
$1.75
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
$(0.05)
$(0.54)
$(1.71)
$(1.93)
FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23
GAAP Operating Margin (% of revenue)
30.2%
17.7%
11.2%
12.2%
4.8%
1.3%
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
-1.4%
-6.5%
© 2023 Lumentum Operations LLC | LUMENTUM CONFIDENTIAL AND PROPRIETARY INFORMATION
4
Financial Trends FY16 to FY23 (Non-GAAP)
Net Revenue (M)
Non-GAAP Gross Margin (% of revenue)
$1,565
$1,248
$903 $1,002
$1,679 $1,743$1,713$1,767
50.9% 51.6%
46.5%
43.2%
38.9% 39.5%
33.0% 34.7%
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share
$5.84
$6.05
$5.42
$4.56
$4.25
$3.82
$1.94
$1.29
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23
Non-GAAP Operating Margin (% of revenue)
30.8% 30.8%
26.6%
19.7%
20.5%
19.2%
12.4%
9.2%
FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23
© 2023 Lumentum Operations LLC | LUMENTUM CONFIDENTIAL AND PROPRIETARY INFORMATION
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Lumentum Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2023 11:37:02 UTC.