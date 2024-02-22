Leading Products Improve Data Center Connectivity and Enable Flexible, Faster Network Architectures

Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced that several of its groundbreaking products have been recognized as “best in class” in the 2024 Lightwave Innovation Review awards. An esteemed panel of judges, comprised of experts from across the optical communications community, awarded Lumentum with an outstanding 4.5 out of 5 honoree status for three of its products, highlighting the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the field.

Lightwave Editor-In-Chief Sean Buckley congratulated Lumentum, emphasizing the importance of showcasing the industry's most impactful advancements. "These awards recognize the pioneering technologies and products that are essential for advancing the reach and impact of optical communications on the world," Buckley noted.

Lumentum’s award-winning products include:

800G ZR/ZR+ Transceivers : In the category of Optical Transceivers and Transponders , Lumentum's 800G ZR/ZR+ transceivers stand out for their critical role in enhancing data center connectivity. These transceivers facilitate IP over DWDM integration directly into network switches and routers, streamlining the connection process. They are available in QSFP-DD and OSFP form factors, incorporating Lumentum's innovative InP-based 130+ GBaud Smart Transmitter Receiver Optical Sub-Assembly (TROSA). This technology ensures both high output power and the broad reach required for metropolitan and regional network coverage.

TrueFlex® 16x26 Contentionless Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) : Recognized in the Optical Subsystems category, Lumentum's TrueFlex® 16x26 Contentionless WSS has been honored for its innovative design that facilitates scalable Colorless, Directionless, and Contentionless (CDC) network architectures. Capable of supporting up to 16 degrees, this WSS significantly improves fiber pair utilization and enhances bandwidth across network nodes. It builds on the capabilities of Lumentum's existing 8x26 WSS by providing increased add/drop capacity, minimized insertion loss, and integrated channel filtering, making it an ideal solution for advanced backbone ROADM applications.

InP-Based 130+ GBaud Smart TROSA : Honored in the category of Optical Components , the 130+ GBaud Smart TROSA enables up to 800 Gbps data rates on a single wavelength, enabling the shift to faster network architectures vital for managing the surge in data from AI and ML applications. Demonstrated in Lumentum's 800G ZR+ showcase, this component is now available for sampling, complementing the nano-iTLA, CDM, and ICR components in use by customers for up to 150 Gbaud applications.

Reflecting on the recognition, Wupen Yuen, Lumentum’s President of Cloud and Networking, shared, "We are honored to be recognized by Lightwave and the optical communications community at large for our efforts to continually push the envelope of innovation with our products. These awards underscore our commitment to providing vital optical solutions that power high-speed, data-intensive connectivity – crucial for both the networks of today, as well as the new era of artificial intelligence and machine learning that is upon us. We look forward to continuing to drive breakthrough advancements in technology with our partners and customers to ultimately transform how the world connects, creates, and interacts.”

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications, including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California, with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240222344676/en/