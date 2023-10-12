Third annual sustainability report highlights 25% YOY decrease in emissions, new employee development programs, and significant decrease in power consumption across multiple products

Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, today announced the publication of its fiscal 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's environmental, social, and governance progress and achievements.

"During fiscal 2023, our talented teams around the world worked together to accelerate the design and development of cutting-edge processes and innovative products that improve lives and contribute to a more sustainable world,” said Lumentum President and CEO Alan Lowe. "I am extremely proud of the significant progress made on many of the company’s sustainability goals, especially during a year with multiple acquisitions and new product introductions.”

Highlights from Lumentum’s fiscal 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report include:

Planet – Lighter Impact: Progress on Climate Goals During an Acquisition Integration Year

Lumentum continues to make substantial progress on its aggressive goal of achieving net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, and remains committed to aligning its emission reduction targets with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Achieved a 25% decrease in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as compared to fiscal 2022, despite the integration of two acquisitions and subsequent expansion in facility footprint.

Doubled the percentage of renewable energy sourced for our global operations, from 31% to 61% in fiscal 2023.

Transitioned three additional sites to 100% renewable electricity, bringing our total to 11 sites.

People – Positive Impact: New Career Development and Diversity, Inclusion, Belonging (DIB) Programs

Lumentum is committed to enabling its workforce to thrive, while fostering a diverse and inclusive culture where all employees feel welcomed and supported.

Among the many new programs and initiatives established in fiscal 2023 to fulfill this commitment were:

The introduction of four new Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to create a diverse and supportive working environment.

The launch of multiple new leadership development certificate programs in partnership with Duke University, including the Aspire Certificate Program that was completed by nearly 100 early career professionals around the world.

An expanded Lumentum mentorship program, encompassing over 330 participants, to advance employee growth and retention.

Innovation – Breakthrough Impact: Significant Power Reduction Realized across Multiple Product Lines

At Lumentum, technology innovation is core to the company’s commitment to improving the energy efficiency and power consumption of our products, while still enabling high-speed connectivity for our customers and end users.

Newly designed products in fiscal 2023 included significant advancements such as:

Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) TrueFlex® products, which achieved anywhere from 20% to 50% power reduction per switching capacity through innovative design improvements and functional integration.

High-speed digital coherent optical data transmission modules used in internet backbone applications, which achieved a 79% reduction in relative power (W/Gb) usage (Gen 3 800G vs 100G).

200G PAM4 externally modulated lasers (EMLs), which were recognized in the 2023 Lightwave Innovation Reviews for providing innovative and cost-effective solutions that lower power consumption for the industry. The Lightwave award marks the second industry win for the company’s EML products, following last year's award from the European Conference on Optical Communication ( ECOC ) for the “Data Center Innovation / Best Product of 2022” award.

“There is so much to celebrate in this year’s fiscal 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report, which showcases the many ways our breakthrough advancements and innovative solutions are transforming how people connect, create, and interact. We also recognize that it takes constant effort, over time, to enact lasting change when it comes to sustainability initiatives. We remain committed to consistently monitoring our progress and improving our processes year over year to achieve our long-term goals, on our journey to create a brighter future for the world we live in,” said Lumentum President and CEO Alan Lowe.

More highlights can be found in the full fiscal 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report, along with detailed data and additional activities from our fiscal 2023 which ended July 1, 2023. This report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards for sustainability impacts, applies the standards of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and references the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

