Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lumentum Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LITE   US55024U1097

LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC.

(LITE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
82.07 USD   +1.05%
09/12Lumentum Holdings Seeks Acquisitions
CI
09/12TRANSCRIPT : Lumentum Holdings Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2022, Sep-12-2022 09:15 AM
CI
09/12Embark Technology Names Penelope Herscher as Board Chair
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lumentum Thought Leaders to Present Innovative Solutions to the Optical Communications Industry at ECOC 2022

09/13/2022 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Addressing topics on high-speed optical transmission to diversity and inclusion in the workplace

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced that several of its thought leaders are slated to present on a wide range of topics, including highly innovative solutions for current and future optical network applications and creating diversity, including, and belonging within the workplace, at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) in Basel, Switzerland, from September 18 – 22, 2022.

Workshops and Papers

  • "Diversity in action: creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, a place for all to belong" – Special Workshop
    Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 10:45 am12:30 pm CET
    Speaker: Janet Wong, Lumentum Independent Board Director and Panel Chair: Grace Lee, Lumentum Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, Workshop Organizer: Selina Farwell, Ph. D., Lumentum Sr. Principal Chip Engineer, Transmission

  • "High Power, Circular Beam CW DFB Laser using BEX Layer" – Paper
    Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 1:30 pm - 3:15 pm CET
    Shoko Yokokawa, Lumentum Senior Engineer, Laser Semiconductor

  • "Silicon Photonics IQ Modulator Targeted for 800ZR Data Center Interconnection" – Paper
    Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 1:30 pm - 3:15 pm CET
    Jian Wang, Lumentum Principal Design Engineer, Telecom 

  • "420 Gbps PAM8 Operation Using 93 GHz Bandwidth Lumped-Electrode Type EA-DFB Laser at 50°C beyond 400 Gbps/lane" – Paper
    Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 8:30 – 10:15 am CET
    Hideaki Asakura, Lumentum Specialist, R&D Device, Datacom

  • "Superior Lowest TDECQ (3.3 dB at 106 Gbps, 4.4 dB at 112 Gbps) under PAM-4 Operation at up to 85°C with High Extinction Ratio (4 dB) in 1.3 µm Uncooled Directly Modulated InGaAlAs MQW-BH Lasers" – Paper
    Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 8:30 – 10:15 am CET
    Kouji Nakahara, Lumentum Senior Engineer, R&D Device, Datacom

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Contact Information:

Investors: Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com
Media:      Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-thought-leaders-to-present-innovative-solutions-to-the-optical-communications-industry-at-ecoc-2022-301623059.html

SOURCE Lumentum


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC.
09/12Lumentum Holdings Seeks Acquisitions
CI
09/12TRANSCRIPT : Lumentum Holdings Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Co..
CI
09/12Embark Technology Names Penelope Herscher as Board Chair
MT
09/06BofA Securities Starts Lumentum Holdings at Buy With $105 Price Target
MT
08/31INSIDER SELL : Lumentum Holdings
MT
08/24INSIDER SELL : Lumentum Holdings
MT
08/24LUMENTUM : Annual Report for Fiscal Year Ending July 2, 2022 (Form 10-K)
PU
08/24LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
08/24Tranche Update on Lumentum Holdings Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 12, 202..
CI
08/22Lumentum Announces Upcoming Investor Events
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations