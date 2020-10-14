Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lumentum Holdings Inc.    LITE

LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC.

(LITE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lumentum : To Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended September 26, 2020, on Monday, November 2, 2020, before the market opens.

Lumentum will hold its conference call the same day at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available in the Investors section of the Lumentum website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

To participate via telephone:
US: (866) 270-1533
International: (412) 317-0797
Conference ID: 10149182

The Company recommends participants dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start to minimize potential delays in joining the call.

Lumentum also encourages those who plan to dial into the conference call to use the following link to pre-register: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149182/db61452234.  Callers who pre-register will be given a unique dial-in number and PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call.

Replay of the call:
Dial-In: (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088
Conference ID: 10149182
Start Date: November 2, 2020, 8:30 a.m. PT
End Date: November 9, 2020, 8:59 p.m. PT

The earnings press release will be posted at http://investor.lumentum.com under the "Financial News Releases" section. Additional materials supporting the conference call and earnings release will be posted under the "Events and Presentations" section.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact


Investors:    

Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media:       

Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-to-announce-fiscal-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-november-2-2020-301152364.html

SOURCE Lumentum

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC.
04:06pLUMENTUM : To Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2..
PR
10/13LUMENTUM : Honored By 2020 Laser Focus World Innovators Award
PR
09/18LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/08LUMENTUM : To Showcase Advanced Laser And 3D Sensing Solutions At Four Trade Sho..
PR
08/25LUMENTUM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
08/25LUMENTUM : to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & ..
PR
08/11LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
08/11LUMENTUM : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/11LUMENTUM : Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results
PR
08/06LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC. : annual earnings release
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group