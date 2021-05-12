Lumentum : Q3Y21 Earnings Presentation

Forward Looking Statements and Financial Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include any anticipation or guidance as to future financial or operating performance, trends in our business, including our market position and trends in demand for our products and technology, supply and manufacturing trends and longer term trends and dynamics in our markets and industry, our strategies and ability to compete, performance, including our guidance and expectations regarding future net revenue, earnings per share, gross margin, operating expense, operating margin, profitability, cash flow and other financial metrics, including our assumptions and trends that are informing such guidance, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related responses of businesses and governments to the pandemic on our markets, operations, and future financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. In particular, the Company's ability to predict future financial performance continues to be difficult due to, among other things: (a) quarter-over-quarter product mix fluctuations, which can materially impact profitability measures due to the broad gross margin ranges across our portfolio; (b) continued decline of average selling prices across our businesses; (c) effects of seasonality; (d) the ability of our suppliers and contract manufacturers to meet production, quality and delivery requirements for our forecasted demand; (e) inherent uncertainty related to global markets, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effect of such markets on demand for our products; (f) changes in customer demand; (g) our ability to attract and retain new customers, particularly in the 3D sensing market; (h) the risk that Lumentum's financing or operating strategies will not be successful; (i) changes in the political or economic environment, including trade and export restrictions; and (j) the COVID-19 pandemic and related impacts, which may continue to adversely impact our business, financial performance and results of operations. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and terms to differ materially from those set forth herein, including those related to our business and growth opportunities. For more information on these risks, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 3 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the results contained in this presentation are valid only as of today's date except where otherwise noted. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by applicable law.

Unless otherwise stated, all financial results and projections are on a non-GAAP basis. Our GAAP results, details about our non-GAAP financial measures, and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found in our fiscal second quarter 2021 earnings press release which is available on our web site, www.lumentum.com, under the investors section. We have not provided reconciliations from GAAP to non-GAAP measures for our outlook. A large portion of non-GAAP adjustments, such as restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, non-cash income tax expense and credits, transferring product lines to new production facilities, amortization of fair value adjustments, impairment charges, inventory write down due to plans to exit certain product lines, and other costs and contingencies unrelated to current and future cash flows, are by their nature highly volatile and we have low visibility as to the range that may be incurred in the future.