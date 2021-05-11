Lumentum : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is currently scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor events:
Event:
J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date:
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Presentation Time:
10:15 a.m. Eastern Time
Event:
Craig Hallum 18th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Date:
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Meeting Availability:
9:10 a.m. – 12:35 p.m. Eastern Time
Event:
Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Date:
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Presentation Time:
3:20 p.m. Eastern Time
Event:
Nasdaq 44th Investor Conference
Date:
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Presentation Time:
11:30 a.m. Eastern Time/ 16:30 British Summer Time
A webcast of each presentation, where available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the
Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.
About Lumentum
Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.
