  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lumentum Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LITE   US55024U1097

LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC.

(LITE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-07-26 pm EDT
85.44 USD   +1.16%
Lumentum to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on August 16, 2022

07/26/2022 | 04:04pm EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that it will release its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, before the market opens.

Lumentum will hold a conference call the same day at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available in the Investors section of the Lumentum website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

To participate via telephone:
US: (844) 200-6205
International: (929) 526-1599
Access Code: 824091

The Company recommends participants dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start to minimize potential delays in joining the call.

Lumentum also encourages those who plan to dial into the conference call to pre-register: pre-registration link. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique dial-in number and PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call.

To listen to a replay via telephone:
Dial-In: (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194
Access Code: 159915
Start Date: August 16, 2022, 8:30 a.m. PT
End Date: August 23, 2022, 9 p.m. PT

The earnings press release will be posted at http://investor.lumentum.com under the "Financial News Releases" section. Additional materials supporting the conference call and earnings release will be posted under the "Events and Presentations" section.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Category: Financial

Contact


Investors:    

Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media:       

Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-to-announce-fiscal-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-august-16-2022-301593609.html

SOURCE Lumentum


© PRNewswire 2022
