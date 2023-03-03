Scaling Photonics to New Heights: Lumentum at OFC 2023

Lumentum introduces its latest innovative solutions and showcases technology and partner demonstrations

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), today announced its wide-scale presence at this year's Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC), the largest global conference and exhibition for optical communications, being held in San Diego, California from March 5 - 9, 2023. Lumentum's booth will be situated on the cityside of the convention center, Lobby D, across from the OFC registration entrance at #3415.

Lumentum, a photonics innovation leader in the industry, will feature its leading portfolio of optical communications products for terrestrial and undersea networks and cloud data centers, underscoring its deep capabilities in vertical and functional integration. Expect to see live demos and hear from the company's experts as they participate in robust panel discussions and engage in many more interactive thought leadership forums during the course of the event.

At the exhibition, Lumentum will be recognized by 2023 Lightwave Innovation Reviews with the Lightwave Award for the first-to-market laser transmitters for next-generation data center applications using 200G PAM4 Externally Modulated Lasers (EMLs).

As part of Lumentum's innovation roadmap, the company will also highlight their vision around the next era of fiber optic communications which they have named "Carrier and Spatial Division Multiplexing", or CSDM. The CSDM era will be enabled by innovation at the photonic, optical device, and system levels, all key areas in which Lumentum excels.

Next-Generation and New Products Introduction

Lumentum enables customers to continue to scale network data capacity with its highly differentiated portfolio of photonic products and emerging technologies. A few of the products being announced include:

TrueFlex® Micro Twin 2x34 iCL (integrated C and L) Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS)

The Lumentum iCL WSS enables provisioning of the C and L-band spectrums of the optical fiber for a lower cost per THz bandwidth, combining what used to require two WSS devices into a single unit at a reduced cost. It enables easy integration, as the WSS has the same form factor and uses the standard software interface as the existing TrueFlex Micro Twin WSSs. The integrated device also enables space and power savings to support C and L band spectrum simultaneously.

Lumentum iCL WSS samples are shipping to lead customers and aligned with production timelines based on customer requests.

TrueFlex® Contentionless 16x26 WSS

Lumentum's latest 16x26 Contentionless WSS for add/drop applications, complementing the existing award winning 8x26, supports scalable CDC network nodes with up to 16 degrees, enabling multiple fiber pairs per route and increasing the amplified bandwidth between network nodes. Lumentum's MxN WSS portfolio also supports high add/drop capacity and features low insertion loss and inherent channel filtering, enabling the highest performance in backbone ROADM applications.

Beta-grade samples are shipping to lead customers. Reliability qualification is underway, and the product's C-band and L-band variants are expected to be concurrently released to mass production in May 2023.

ROADM Node-on-a-Blade

Lumentum has developed an innovative ROADM (reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer) Node-on-a-Blade by integrating optical switching, amplification, and monitoring functionality from multiple degrees onto a single linecard. This functional integration incorporates TrueFlex WSS, an optical channel monitor, and compact dual-emitter pump lasers. By leveraging components with best-in-class reliability, this approach reduces the size, power, and cost of a multi-degree ROADM Node while maintaining robust product reliability.

Lumentum customizes ROADM Node-on-a-Blade designs for network equipment manufacturers and ensures seamless integration into their systems. Several custom designs are now in production. Contact Lumentum to discuss how a custom module or line card design can support your product needs.

5300 Series Pump Laser

The 5300 Series Pump Laser is a small form factor, high-reliability 980 nm pump laser for undersea submarine repeater and branching unit applications, which offers significant space savings compared to conventional butterfly packages. Offered in two power levels (5300 HP with up to 800 mW available and 5300 LP with up to 450 mW available), the product is currently Beta sampling, with release to production expected in August 2023.

H10 Series Pump Laser

The H10 Series Pump Laser is a low-profile, 3-PIN 980nm pump laser for transceiver amplification, offering one of the smallest form factors in the industry to fit into coherent pluggable modules such as QSFP-DD and CFP2/4. It provides a noise-free, narrow-band spectrum at elevated operating temperatures up to 80C and employs Lumentum's disruptive DFB chip technology, which enables 250mw uncooled output power without needing external grating. The product is currently Beta sampling, with release to production expected in May 2023.

S37 Series Pump Laser

The S37 Series Pump Laser is a low-power consumption, 14xx nm pump laser with high thermal efficiency to improve overall power consumption in Raman amplifiers. It offers up to 550 mW in the 1420 to 1470 nm wavelength band, up to 500 mW at 1471 to 1495 nm, and up to 450 mW at 1496 to 1510nm. The product is currently Beta sampling, with release to production expected in June 2023.

Technology and Product Demonstrations

Live demonstrations of Lumentum's high-speed coherent transmission capabilities will be showcased at our partner booths: Nubis at booth #6410, Open ROADM at booth #6341 and #6440 and OIF at booth #5101.

: Open ROADM Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) has been defining interoperability specifications for disaggregated optical transport networks. At OFC, a group of Open ROADM MSA members, including Lumentum, will demonstrate optical network equipment elements that seamlessly interoperate at data rates up to 400G at the OFCnet booth #6341 and IOWN at booth #6440. OIF Multi-Vendor Interoperability Demo: Lumentum will participate in live and static interoperable optical networking solutions demonstrations at OIF's booth #5101, for 400ZR optics, co-packaging architectures, and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) implementations. Lumentum's QSFPDD 400G ZR coherent module and QSFPDD 400G multi-rate OpenZR+ coherent module are part of the OIF 400G ZR and CMIS demonstrations.

To learn more about Lumentum's solutions and technology, contact a representative at customer.service@lumentum.com.

