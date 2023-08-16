Lumi Gruppen Q2

Presentation Q2 2023, 16 August 2023

CEO Erik Brandt and CFO Martin Prytz

Introduction

About Lumi Gruppen

Executive Summary

Financials

Strategy & Operations

Sonans

Oslo Nye Høyskole

NTech

Outlook

Disclaimer

Lumi Gruppen - a leading private education provider in Norway

The group consists of three main operating segments from

Q3-23:

Oslo Nye Høyskole (ONH): Private university college, with a campus in central Oslo, and a strong online offering.

Sonans: Norway's market leader within high school private candidate exam preparation courses.

Norwegian School of Technology (NTech): New vocational trade school launched 1H of 2023, offering IT study programmes at campus and online from the school year 2022/2023

3

L U M I G R U P P E N presentationQ2 23

Lumi Gruppen Q2 - cost base reduced, mixed market developments

Oslo Nye Høyskole: Growing and gaining market share, cost development stabilized with improved EBIT margin

Sonans: Continued revenue decline due to the post-Covid market set-back. Savings from the cost programme totalling close to NOK 17 million in Q2 and NOK 36 million for 1H 2023. A further 10 million in savings from the autumn

NTech: Marketing campaign for programmes and courses launched, enrolment from the coming school year 2023/2024

Based on the Sonans intake, more cost measures are being prepared for implementation from the third quarter

Quarterly Revenue (NOKm)

Quarterly EBIT (NOKm)

Quarterly EBIT Margin (%)

-22%

-48%

-7 pp

134

31

22,8%

105

15,4%

16

Q2-22

Q2-23

Q2-22

Q2-23 Excl.

-254

Impairment

Q2-22

Q2-23 Excl.

Q2-23

Impairment

* Impairment of NOK 270 million related to goodwill allocated to the operating segment Sonans

5

L U M I G R U P P E N presentationQ2 23

