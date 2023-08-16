Lumi Gruppen Q2 - cost base reduced, mixed market developments

Oslo Nye Høyskole: Growing and gaining market share, cost development stabilized with improved EBIT margin

Sonans: Continued revenue decline due to the post-Covid market set-back. Savings from the cost programme totalling close to NOK 17 million in Q2 and NOK 36 million for 1H 2023. A further 10 million in savings from the autumn

NTech: Marketing campaign for programmes and courses launched, enrolment from the coming school year 2023/2024

Based on the Sonans intake, more cost measures are being prepared for implementation from the third quarter