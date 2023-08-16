Lumi Gruppen Q2 - cost base reduced, mixed market developments
Oslo Nye Høyskole: Growing and gaining market share, cost development stabilized with improved EBIT margin
Sonans: Continued revenue decline due to the post-Covid market set-back. Savings from the cost programme totalling close to NOK 17 million in Q2 and NOK 36 million for 1H 2023. A further 10 million in savings from the autumn
NTech: Marketing campaign for programmes and courses launched, enrolment from the coming school year 2023/2024
Based on the Sonans intake, more cost measures are being prepared for implementation from the third quarter
Quarterly Revenue (NOKm)
Quarterly EBIT (NOKm)
Quarterly EBIT Margin (%)
-22%
-48%
-7 pp
134
31
22,8%
105
15,4%
16
Q2-22
Q2-23
Q2-22
Q2-23 Excl.
-254
Impairment
Q2-22
Q2-23 Excl.
Q2-23
Impairment
* Impairment of NOK 270 million related to goodwill allocated to the operating segment Sonans
5
L U M I G R U P P E N presentationQ2 23
Lumi Gruppen AS, formerly Sonans Holding AS is a Norway-based education company focused on providing educational services. The Company' Brands consist of Sonans Utdanning and Oslo Nye Hoeyskole. Sonans Utdanning is a high school private candidate exam preparation courses, primarily to help former high school students achieve better exam results and/or complete their high school diploma to access higher education. Oslo New University College's (ONH) mission is to provide research and education to students on campus in Oslo and online. ONH is a college with courses within the fields of psychology, health, business and administration as well as political science and international relations. The college offers courses at master's level, bachelor's level or one year programs.