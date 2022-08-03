Lumi Gruppen Trading Update: Continued online migration and strong labor market affects student intake
08/03/2022 | 11:09am EDT
03 Aug 2022 17:01 CEST
During the second quarter of 2022 the decline in students that has signed up for
private candidate courses for the autumn semester has accelerated and as of week
30 total sales at Sonans are approximately 30 per cent below last year's student
intake. The decline in sales is mainly affecting Campus, while Online combined
with the new offering Live shows a double-digit growth. The student intake for
the school year 2022/2023 is expected to be completed by September 15, 2022.
The current market development is a consequence of cancelled high school exams
three years in a row resulting in a lower demand for private candidate courses.
In addition, the labor market in Norway is currently strong, resulting in fewer
students applying for higher education. Lumi Gruppen believes that the market
eventually will normalize as the underlying fundamentals for the education
sector are still strong when excluding post COVID effects.
Lumi Gruppen has already implemented several efficiency measures to reduce the
cost base in response to the changes in market conditions and announced cost
savings totaling NOK 26 million annually in the Q4 2021 report. Lumi Gruppen
will now execute on additional efficiency measures aiming to significantly
mitigate the effect of the decline in sales.
Total sales are flat for Oslo Nye Høyskole compared to last year as of week 30
with an increase in Bachelor sales of 7 per cent. The growth is mainly coming
from the new programmes launched.
Lumi Gruppen will present its second quarter results on 17 August, where a more
detailed plan will be presented to address current market conditions.
Preliminary financial figures indicate a stable Q2 2022 results compared to Q1
when adjusting for seasonal effects in operating expenses.
Key financials for Q2 2022 (last year in brackets):
• Operating Revenue: NOK 134 million (134)
• Adjusted EBIT: NOK 39 million (48)
• Reported EBIT: NOK 31 million (43)
Contact information:
Martin Prytz,
CFO and Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: IR@lumigruppen.no
Mobile: +47 480 14 078
About Lumi:
Lumi Gruppen is a leading Norwegian education provider founded in 1989. Today,
Lumi Gruppen consists of two main divisions: Sonans and Oslo Nye Høyskole.
Sonans is the market leader in Norway within private candidate exam preparation
courses, and Oslo Nye Høyskole offers high quality bachelor's degrees within
health, social sciences, psychology and business and administration, both on
campus and online.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.