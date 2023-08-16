LUMI GRUPPEN quarterly report Q2 23

Q2QUARTERLY REPORT 2023

We facilitate lifelong learning

This is Lumi Gruppen

Lumi Gruppen is a leading education provider in Norway, offering high-quality educational services. The group consists of two main operating segments: Sonans and Oslo Nye Høyskole (ONH).

Sonans is Norway's market leader within high school private candidate exam preparation courses, primarily to help former high school students achieve better exam results and/or complete their high school diploma to enter

higher education. ONH is a private university college established in 2007, acquired by Lumi Gruppen in 2019. ONH has one campus located in central Oslo, in addition to a strong online offering.

Sonans - market leader within private candidate exams

#1

Oslo Nye Høyskole - National Student Survey 2022:

#1

in overall student satisfaction amongst multidisciplinary University Colleges, #5 of all University Colleges.

Oslo Nye Høyskole - National Student Survey 2022:

5/5

Bachelor programmes in International Studies and Political Science rated 5/5 on overall satisfaction.

Lumi Gruppen Students

- Campus vs. Online (2023)

43% campus

8 015

students

Sonans Students

- Campus vs. Online (2023)

52% campus

5 172

students

ONH Students

- Campus vs. Online (2023)

26% campus

2 843

students

57% online

48% online

74% online

Highlights for the quarter

20

NOK mill. Q2

Cost programmes on track with close to NOK 20 million in savings in the second quarter and a total of NOK 40 million for the first half of 2023. Additional NOK 10 million in annual savings expected from the second half of 2023.

Launch of NTech vocational courses in the second quarter, targeting first enrolment for the school year 2023/2024.

105

16

Operating revenue

EBIT excluding impairment

NOK mill.

NOK

mill.

(134)

(31)

Significantly improved credit quality

bad debt expenses reduced by 2.3 percentage points compared to the second quarter 2022.

Oslo Nye Høyskole

Stabilised cost development at ONH leading to a strong EBIT margin in the quarter.

Key financial and operational figures

QUARTERS

YEAR TO DATE

CHANGE 22 - 23

NOK MILLION

Q223

Q222

2023

2022

Q2

YR

INCOME STATEMENT

Revenue

104.7

134.4

212.4

267.0

-22.0%

-20.5%

Payroll expenses

39.8

50.8

97.3

120.2

-21.6%

-19.1%

Payroll expenses in % of revenue

38.0%

37.8%

45.8%

45.0%

0.2 pp

0.8 pp

Total other operating expenses

34.6

38.1

64.6

72.7

-9.3%

-11.2%

Operating expenses in % of revenue

33.0%

28.4%

30.4%

27.2%

4.6 pp

3.2 pp

EBITDA

30.4

45.5

50.6

74.1

-33.2%

-31.8%

EBITDA margin

29.0%

33.9%

23.8%

27.8%

-4.8 pp

-3.9 pp

Depreciation and amortization

14.3

14.8

28.3

29.1

-3.9%

-2.7%

Impairment

270.3

-

270.3

-

EBIT

-254.2

30.7

-248.0

45.0

-928.6%

-651.0%

EBIT margin

-242.6%

22.8%

-116.8%

16.9%

-265.5 pp

-133.6 pp

Non-recurring Items

275.5

7.8

277.1

14.2

3 432%

1 851%

Adjusted EBIT

21.3

38.5

29.1

59.1

-44.5%

-50.8%

Adjusted EBIT margin

20.4%

28.6%

13.7%

22.1%

-8.3pp

-8.5 pp

Net financial items

7.8

6.4

16.6

12.7

20.6%

30.7%

Profit/(loss) before income tax

-261.9

24.2

-264.6

32.3

-1 180.6%

-918.2%

Tax

1.9

4.7

1.2

6.3

-60.3%

-81.5%

Profit/(loss) for the year

-263.8

19.6

-265.8

26.0

-1 448.7%

-1 120.4%

Basic/diluted Earnings per share

-4.89

0.54

-5.78

0.72

-1 000.9%

-898.4%

FINANCIAL POSITION

Capex (fixed assets and development costs)

2.5

5.0

5.4

9.2

-49.2%

-41.5%

Net Cash Flow from Operations

-80.5

-71.9

2.3

42.4

11.9%

-94.6%

Total assets

941

1 187

941

1 187

-20.7%

-20.7%

Equity

472

536

472

536

-11.9%

-11.9%

Equity %

50.2%

45.2%

50.2%

45.2%

5.0 pp

5.0 pp

Cash position

62

32

62

32

92.9%

92.9%

Net Debt (NIBD)

238

398

238

398

-40.2%

-40.2%

OPERATIONAL KPIS

Number of Employees (FTEs)

227

268

227

268

-15.3%

-15.3%

Sick-leave

5.5%

5.9%

5.5%

5.5%

-0.4 pp

0.0 pp

Number of Campuses Sonans

12

15

12

15

-20.0%

-20.0%

Number of Campuses ONH

1

1

1

1

0.0%

0.0%

Number of Students Sonans

5 172

8 249

5 172

8 249

-37.3%

-37.3%

- of which online

2 476

3 701

2 476

3 701

-33.1%

-33.1%

Number of Students ONH

2 843

2 549

2 843

2 549

11.5%

11.5%

- of which online

2 099

1 751

2 099

1 751

19.9%

19.9%

