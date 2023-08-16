LUMI GRUPPEN quarterly report Q2 23

Lumi Gruppen AS, formerly Sonans Holding AS is a Norway-based education company focused on providing educational services. The Company' Brands consist of Sonans Utdanning and Oslo Nye Hoeyskole. Sonans Utdanning is a high school private candidate exam preparation courses, primarily to help former high school students achieve better exam results and/or complete their high school diploma to access higher education. Oslo New University College's (ONH) mission is to provide research and education to students on campus in Oslo and online. ONH is a college with courses within the fields of psychology, health, business and administration as well as political science and international relations. The college offers courses at master's level, bachelor's level or one year programs.

Sector Miscellaneous Educational Service Providers