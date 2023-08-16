LUMI GRUPPEN quarterly report Q2 23

Q2QUARTERLY REPORT 2023
This is Lumi Gruppen
Lumi Gruppen is a leading education provider in Norway, offering high-quality educational services. The group consists of two main operating segments: Sonans and Oslo Nye Høyskole (ONH).
Sonans is Norway's market leader within high school private candidate exam preparation courses, primarily to help former high school students achieve better exam results and/or complete their high school diploma to enter
higher education. ONH is a private university college established in 2007, acquired by Lumi Gruppen in 2019. ONH has one campus located in central Oslo, in addition to a strong online offering.
Sonans - market leader within private candidate exams
#1
Oslo Nye Høyskole - National Student Survey 2022:
#1
in overall student satisfaction amongst multidisciplinary University Colleges, #5 of all University Colleges.
Oslo Nye Høyskole - National Student Survey 2022:
5/5
Bachelor programmes in International Studies and Political Science rated 5/5 on overall satisfaction.
Lumi Gruppen Students
- Campus vs. Online (2023)
43% campus
8 015
students
Sonans Students
- Campus vs. Online (2023)
52% campus
5 172
students
ONH Students
- Campus vs. Online (2023)
26% campus
2 843
students
57% online
48% online
74% online
Highlights for the quarter
20
NOK mill. Q2
Cost programmes on track with close to NOK 20 million in savings in the second quarter and a total of NOK 40 million for the first half of 2023. Additional NOK 10 million in annual savings expected from the second half of 2023.
Launch of NTech vocational courses in the second quarter, targeting first enrolment for the school year 2023/2024.
105
16
Operating revenue
EBIT excluding impairment
NOK mill.
NOK
mill.
(134)
(31)
Significantly improved credit quality
bad debt expenses reduced by 2.3 percentage points compared to the second quarter 2022.
Oslo Nye Høyskole
Stabilised cost development at ONH leading to a strong EBIT margin in the quarter.
Key financial and operational figures
QUARTERS
YEAR TO DATE
CHANGE 22 - 23
NOK MILLION
Q223
Q222
2023
2022
Q2
YR
INCOME STATEMENT
Revenue
104.7
134.4
212.4
267.0
-22.0%
-20.5%
Payroll expenses
39.8
50.8
97.3
120.2
-21.6%
-19.1%
Payroll expenses in % of revenue
38.0%
37.8%
45.8%
45.0%
0.2 pp
0.8 pp
Total other operating expenses
34.6
38.1
64.6
72.7
-9.3%
-11.2%
Operating expenses in % of revenue
33.0%
28.4%
30.4%
27.2%
4.6 pp
3.2 pp
EBITDA
30.4
45.5
50.6
74.1
-33.2%
-31.8%
EBITDA margin
29.0%
33.9%
23.8%
27.8%
-4.8 pp
-3.9 pp
Depreciation and amortization
14.3
14.8
28.3
29.1
-3.9%
-2.7%
Impairment
270.3
-
270.3
-
EBIT
-254.2
30.7
-248.0
45.0
-928.6%
-651.0%
EBIT margin
-242.6%
22.8%
-116.8%
16.9%
-265.5 pp
-133.6 pp
Non-recurring Items
275.5
7.8
277.1
14.2
3 432%
1 851%
Adjusted EBIT
21.3
38.5
29.1
59.1
-44.5%
-50.8%
Adjusted EBIT margin
20.4%
28.6%
13.7%
22.1%
-8.3pp
-8.5 pp
Net financial items
7.8
6.4
16.6
12.7
20.6%
30.7%
Profit/(loss) before income tax
-261.9
24.2
-264.6
32.3
-1 180.6%
-918.2%
Tax
1.9
4.7
1.2
6.3
-60.3%
-81.5%
Profit/(loss) for the year
-263.8
19.6
-265.8
26.0
-1 448.7%
-1 120.4%
Basic/diluted Earnings per share
-4.89
0.54
-5.78
0.72
-1 000.9%
-898.4%
FINANCIAL POSITION
Capex (fixed assets and development costs)
2.5
5.0
5.4
9.2
-49.2%
-41.5%
Net Cash Flow from Operations
-80.5
-71.9
2.3
42.4
11.9%
-94.6%
Total assets
941
1 187
941
1 187
-20.7%
-20.7%
Equity
472
536
472
536
-11.9%
-11.9%
Equity %
50.2%
45.2%
50.2%
45.2%
5.0 pp
5.0 pp
Cash position
62
32
62
32
92.9%
92.9%
Net Debt (NIBD)
238
398
238
398
-40.2%
-40.2%
OPERATIONAL KPIS
Number of Employees (FTEs)
227
268
227
268
-15.3%
-15.3%
Sick-leave
5.5%
5.9%
5.5%
5.5%
-0.4 pp
0.0 pp
Number of Campuses Sonans
12
15
12
15
-20.0%
-20.0%
Number of Campuses ONH
1
1
1
1
0.0%
0.0%
Number of Students Sonans
5 172
8 249
5 172
8 249
-37.3%
-37.3%
- of which online
2 476
3 701
2 476
3 701
-33.1%
-33.1%
Number of Students ONH
2 843
2 549
2 843
2 549
11.5%
11.5%
- of which online
2 099
1 751
2 099
1 751
19.9%
19.9%
