Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LUMIBIRD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBIRD   FR0000038242

LUMIBIRD

(LBIRD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06/02 10:36:54 am EDT
19.40 EUR   +0.83%
11:35aLumibird medical strengthens its presence in india with the creation of a new subsidiary
AQ
05/31Lumibird completes the acquisition of saab group's defense laser rangefinder business
GL
05/31Lumibird completes the acquisition of saab group's defense laser rangefinder business
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LUMIBIRD MEDICAL STRENGTHENS ITS PRESENCE IN INDIA WITH THE CREATION OF A NEW SUBSIDIARY

06/02/2022 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lannion, June 2, 2022 – 5:35pm

LUMIBIRD MEDICAL STRENGTHENS ITS PRESENCE IN INDIA
WITH THE CREATION OF A NEW SUBSIDIARY

LUMIBIRD, the European leader for laser technologies, announces the opening of its new Indian subsidiary in Mumbai: Lumibird Medical India. This company aims to boost sales of Quantel Medical and Ellex products in India with a shared range of ultrasound platforms, ophthalmic lasers and equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of dry eye..

Growth of the Indian market and increasing need for ophthalmological products*

Ophthalmology-based diseases in India are increasing. Annually, close to 5 million cataract surgeries are performed in India. Furthermore, as per a study done by L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Hyderabad, published in 2019, by the year 2030, a staggering 275 million people are expected to be affected by dry eye disease. There is a significant and growing burden of moderate visual impairment in India. Based upon increasing burden of eye diseases and moderate growth in technological advancements, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3%.

Operating in the Indian market for 25 years

“We have been operating in the Indian market for more 25 years and are the leading provider of ophthalmic ultrasound systems”, says Jean-Marc Gendre, Managing director of Lumibird Medical. “Given the growth that the Indian ophthalmology market is currently experiencing, we’ve decided to set up our own subsidiary and directly address the needs of Indian ophthalmologists for diagnosis and treatment products for retinal diseases, glaucoma, AMD, cataracts and dry eye”.

The ranges of Lumibird Medical products are available for purchase via 100 independent distributors in over 110 countries as India and for direct purchase in France, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the United States, Australia and Japan.

Lumibird Medical will be part at the AIOC congress starting June 02nd where Quantel Medical’s and Ellex latest innovations will be exhibited. Among them, a specific focus on the CSTIMTM IPL System for DRY EYE treatment and the new biometer AXIalisTM from the brand Quantel Medical.

*Source: Global Information- India Ophthalmology Devices Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

Next date:

first-half 2022 revenues on July 25, 2022 (after close of trading)

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid-state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 940 employees and over €162 million of consolidated revenues in 2021 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD    www.lumibird.com

Attachment


All news about LUMIBIRD
11:35aLumibird medical strengthens its presence in india with the creation of a new subsidia..
AQ
05/31Lumibird completes the acquisition of saab group's defense laser rangefinder business
GL
05/31Lumibird completes the acquisition of saab group's defense laser rangefinder business
AQ
05/31LUMIBIRD SA COMPLETED THE ACQUISITIO : Saab b).
CI
04/25LUMIBIRD : 12% revenue growth for the first quarter of 2022
AQ
04/25Lumibird SA Reports Consolidated Revenues for the First Quarter of 2022
CI
04/25Lumibird SA Provides Revenue Guidance for 2023
CI
04/25LUMIBIRD : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/07LUMIBIRD : nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions au 31 mars 2022
AQ
03/28LUMIBIRD : Access to preparatory documents for the combined general meeting on may 3, 2022
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 183 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2022 20,6 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net Debt 2022 25,9 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 427 M 455 M 455 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 835
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart LUMIBIRD
Duration : Period :
LUMIBIRD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUMIBIRD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,24 €
Average target price 24,00 €
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Paul Marcel Le Flohic Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François Baroussel Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Métivier Director-Marketing, Research & Development
Jean-Marc Francis Gendre Chief Operating Officer
Emmanuel Cueff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUMIBIRD-20.00%455
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-14.94%217 739
DANAHER CORPORATION-20.67%186 849
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-39.77%77 675
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-16.59%65 594
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-24.86%60 521