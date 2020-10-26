Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LUMIBIRD    LBIRD   FR0000038242

LUMIBIRD

(LBIRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lumibird: Revenues for the First Nine Months of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

Lannion, October 26, 2020 – 5:45pm

Revenues for the first nine months of 2020

The LUMIBIRD Group, the European leader for laser technologies, is reporting 2.6% revenue growth for the first nine months of 2020, up to €78.5m. This figure primarily reflects the consolidation of Ellex and the first signs of the historical scope picking up again, in a context still marked by the COVID-19 epidemic. LUMIBIRD is expecting a record fourth quarter, with a seasonality effect reinforced by the share now represented by the Medical business.

Consolidated revenues (unaudited)

Chiffre d’affaires (M€) 2020 2019 reported
change 		organic change 1 pro forma 2020 2
First quarter 21.9 24.2 -9.5% -16.7%  
Second quarter 23.9 27.5 -13.3% -17.2%  
Third quarter 32.7 24.8 +32.1% -9.9%  
First 9 months 78.5 76.5 +2.6% -14.9% 98.2
of which          
Laser 44.4 49.9 -11.0% -16.8% 44.4
Médical 34.1 26.6 +28.3% -11.5% 53.8

1 Organic change: at constant exchange rates and like-for-like
2 Including Ellex at January 1, 2020

The LUMIBIRD Group’s consolidated revenues came to €78.5m at September 30, 2020, up 2.6%. Like-for-like and at constant exchange rates (in connection with the acquisitions of Ellex on June 30 2020, Essmed on July 31 2020, Optotek Medical on August 31 2019 and Halo Photonics on December 24 2019), it is down -14.9%. Including Ellex’s laser and ultrasound activities at January 1, pro-forma revenues for the first nine months of the year represent €98.0m.

The third quarter was marked primarily by Ellex’s inclusion in the scope and a relatively stable historical level of Medical activity. The Laser division continued to be affected by the execution schedule, which was brought forward, on the Defense / Space contracts, as well as by the deferral of deliveries linked to the health crisis. The contraction in Q3 business on an organic basis to -9.9% was less marked than during the first half of the year (‑17.4%) and reflects the start of an upturn which is expected to continue in the fourth quarter.

For the Laser division, the Defense / Space business (-24.3% to €12.8m) is reporting significant progress with non-contract sales since the second quarter, partly offsetting the expected contraction on its longstanding contracts, with the new contracts still in their startup phase. The Industrial and Scientific business is virtually stable at end-September (-2.9% to €17.8m), thanks to third-quarter growth for OEM activities (flat screens and medical applications). The Lidar business is down (-6.0% to €13.8m), with contrasting results on the different business lines. The decline is mainly due to sales of LIDAR for autonomous vehicles where the Group is actively developing the new generation for Tier 4 and Tier 5 vehicles after a product delivery phase in 2019. In Parallel, LUMIBIRD records a dynamic activity on atmospheric LIDAR systems and solutions and the continuation of 3D LIDAR activities.

The Medical division (+28.3% to €34.1m) benefited from the inclusion in the scope of Ellex and Essmad in 2020 and Optotek Medical in 2019. The division recorded +105.8% third-quarter growth, with revenues of €18.3m. Ellex’s contribution came to €8.8m, with ESSMED contributing €0.4m and Pototek €0.4m. The balance of €8.7m shows relatively stable revenues compared with last year and reflects the positive trend for business on the historical scope, which was significantly affected by the crisis during the first half of the year, following the cancellation of major international ophthalmology conferences.

The effective management of the crisis, the commercial development actions rolled out and the rapid integration of Ellex are expected to deliver benefits and enable LUMIBIRD to achieve 2020 full-year revenues in line with the market’s expectations. A record level of revenues is expected for the fourth quarter based on the order book to date. The impact of the seasonality seen each year is combined with the scale effect for the Medical division, which has the strongest fourth-quarter seasonality effect. The orders relating to fourth-quarter business are almost finalized for all the divisions, and the Group has the capacity to produce and deliver on time, subject to further lockdown measures or unforeseen slowdowns linked to the outcome of the US elections.

The signs of recovery in the third quarter confirm the resilience and strong growth potential of the strategic markets that LUMIBIRD is positioned on: Lidar, Medical and Defense / Space. To illustrate its new scale and its strong outlook, the Group plans to present its new strategic plan to the market in December.

Next dates:

2020 full-year revenues on January 25, 2021 (after close of trading)

 

 

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 800 employees and over €110 million of revenues in 2019 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD   www.lumibird.com

Contacts

LUMIBIRD
Marc Le Flohic
Chairman and CEO
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com 		LUMIBIRD
Aude Nomblot-Gourhand
Secretary General – CFO
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com 		Calyptus
Mathieu Calleux
Investors Relations
Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91
lumibird@calyptus.net

 

Attachment


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LUMIBIRD
12:46pLUMIBIRD : Revenues for the First Nine Months of 2020
AQ
12:45pLUMIBIRD : Revenues for the First Nine Months of 2020
GL
10:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : US companies under China sanctions, Many acquisitio..
09/22LUMIBIRD / H1 EARNINGS : Income From Ordinary Operations Growth in a Crisis Cont..
AQ
09/22LUMIBIRD / H1 EARNINGS : Income From Ordinary Operations Growth in a Crisis Cont..
GL
09/22LUMIBIRD : Half-year results
CO
08/14LUMIBIRD : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
08/03LUMIBIRD : Further Strengthens Its Presence in Scandinavia With the Acquisition ..
AQ
07/27LUMIBIRD : 2020 first-half revenues (erratum )
AQ
07/27LUMIBIRD : 2020 first-half revenues
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 128 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2020 5,50 M 6,50 M 6,50 M
Net cash 2020 0,35 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 228 M 270 M 270 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart LUMIBIRD
Duration : Period :
LUMIBIRD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUMIBIRD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,05 €
Last Close Price 10,26 €
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Paul Marcel Le Flohic Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alan Boyd Chief Operating Officer
Pierre Vallalta Director-Finance & Administrative
Nomblot-Gourhand Aude Director-Finance & Secretary
Philippe Métivier Director-Marketing, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUMIBIRD-32.50%270
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.104.79%59 271
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-11.67%39 006
AMPHENOL CORPORATION10.64%35 824
HEXAGON AB27.16%27 974
CORNING INCORPORATED22.16%27 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group