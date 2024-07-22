LUMIBIRD

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

LUMIBIRD

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

3

LUMIBIRD

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

  1. L'EBITDA correspond au résultat opérationnel courant retraité des dotations aux provisions et amortissements nets des reprises et des charges couvertes par lesdites reprises.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Lumibird SA published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 17:11:04 UTC.