Lumibird: two orders from Saab for OdiPro

March 01, 2024 at 01:28 am EST Share

Lumibird announces that it has received two orders from Saab for its OdiPro laser rangefinder, worth a total of around 130 million Swedish kronor (11.5 million euros) over a contract period from 2024 to 2029.



The laser technology specialist will supply the OdiPro laser rangefinder for the BAE System CV90 combat vehicle ordered by Slovakia and the Czech Republic in 2024. The work will be carried out in Gothenburg, Sweden.



With these orders, the total volume of OdiPro and its variants now exceeds 1,000 units, used by nine European countries. Lumibird hopes they will be followed by similar orders for the CV90.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.