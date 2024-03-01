Lumibird: two orders from Saab for OdiPro
The laser technology specialist will supply the OdiPro laser rangefinder for the BAE System CV90 combat vehicle ordered by Slovakia and the Czech Republic in 2024. The work will be carried out in Gothenburg, Sweden.
With these orders, the total volume of OdiPro and its variants now exceeds 1,000 units, used by nine European countries. Lumibird hopes they will be followed by similar orders for the CV90.
